Haunted Mansion Review: Disney's Big Theme Park Adaptation Is A Surprisingly Creepy Affair

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being reviewed here wouldn't exist.

That a movie about a haunted mansion, literally titled "Haunted Mansion," manages to be creepy should not be surprising. Considering what the title portends, such a movie ought to be creepy. But for a Disney movie in the year of Our Lord 2023 to be creepy seems kind of unexpected. Though Disney has long since embarked into the world of PG-13 movies — starting in earnest with their 2003 smash hit "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" — they've largely backed away in the last few years from doing anything that might put a scare in kids. If you have a long enough memory, you'll recall that 2003 marked the year when the studio released another cinematic take on the Haunted Mansion, the ride that's been entertaining and playfully scaring audiences at Disney theme parks for decades. That Eddie Murphy-starring vehicle was (and remains) a limp and bland film. So the bar for the new "Haunted Mansion" is low, but thanks to some inventive riffs on the seminal attraction and a committed ensemble, this movie ends up being surprisingly enjoyable and more than a little unnerving.

LaKeith Stanfield stars as Ben, an astrophysicist who made a name for himself by creating a high-powered camera that potentially could capture otherworldly specters, like ghosts. After the unexpected death of his wife, Ben became even more of a hermit and is all but dragged into action when called upon by the folksy Father Kent (Owen Wilson), who's been hired to perform an exorcism on an old Louisiana mansion whose current residents, a single mother and her son (Rosario Dawson and Chase W. Dillon), say is particularly rife with the undead. Ben and Father Kent soon realize that the mansion is indeed haunted, and recruit a psychic (Tiffany Haddish) and an elderly historian (Danny DeVito) to help rid the mansion of its undead guests once and for all.

Director Justin Simien and writer Katie Dippold don't waste much time in leaning into the eponymous house being littered with ghosts — the pre-title sequence features the mother and son exploring the house, realizing there are ghosts aplenty, and trying in vain to get out before it's too late. If you're familiar with the theme-park attraction, you'll spot an immense amount of references to the Disneyland and Walt Disney World rides, from punny tombstones to killer undead brides to the portentous head-in-a-crystal-ball Madame Leota (Jamie Lee Curtis). Simien and Dippold largely land on the right side of balancing these nudges and nods without allowing those to so obnoxiously dominate the proceedings as to alienate anyone without Disney awareness. And Simien crafts some decently scary setpieces, from the skeptical Ben's first nautical encounter with a ghost to a séance gone wrong.