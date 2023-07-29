Talk To Me Is This Weekend's Underdog Horror Hit, Scoring A $9 Million Debut

As the box office behemoth that is Barbenheimer crushes Disney's ill-timed release of "Haunted Mansion" beneath its wheels, it's easy to think that any movie would be foolish to go up against "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" in their second weekend. But while "Haunted Mansion" is battling "Barbie" for family audiences with its PG-13 Disney theme park-based scares, another horror movie has found quiet success in its debut this weekend: "Talk to Me," the supernatural terrorfest from Australian directors Danny and Michael Philippou.

The film might not look like a success story at first glance. Per The Hollywood Reporter, "Talk to Me" will rank in sixth place at the box office in its opening weekend, with an estimated debut in the $9 million to $9.5 million range. But while "Haunted Mansion" landed third place with its projected opening weekend total of around $25 million, it's buckling under the weight of a $150 million production budget. "Talk to Me," by comparison, cost less than $4.5 million USD to produce, according to Vulture interview with the Philippou brothers. When the international box office is counted, it's likely to break even in its opening weekend — an outstanding achievement for any movie, big or small.

"Talk to Me" has been buoyed by rave reviews, going into the weekend with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95% that was sure to catch the eye of hungry horror fans. Its sixth-place box office rank is more a reflection of how busy theaters are right now; alongside "Barbie," "Oppenheimer," and "Haunted Mansion," they're also playing hit action thriller "Sound of Freedom," and "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is only on its third weekend. Last September saw "Barbarian" debut at No. 1 with a $10.5 million opening weekend, amid a dearth of competition. That "Talk to Me" is looking at a similar performance in a crowded mid-summer release slot, and without recognizable stars like Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long, is a real triumph.