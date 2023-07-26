Before A24 Bought Their Movie, Talk To Me's Directors Made A24 Jokes On Set [Exclusive]

There are very few independent entertainment companies that have garnered the attention and acclaim that A24 has amassed over a relatively short amount of time. There are certainly more niche production companies like Oscilloscope Laboratories and SpectreVision that have earned a loyal following from tapeheads and hardcore genre fans, but A24 is operating on a completely different wavelength.

Having found success in the horror space with Ari Aster's "Hereditary" and "Midsommar," A24 just swept last year's Oscars with wins in all of the major categories for the tripped-out family adventure "Everything, Everywhere All At Once." Even the average moviegoer is familiar with the brand, and they trust the stamp of quality that's associated with it. If A24 is behind a particular movie, chances are it's going to be a high quality piece of entertainment that's trying to do something unique and different.

A24's new horror film "Talk to Me" is their latest genre offering that's promising to deliver some ingenious scares that should breathe new life into a familiar setup involving possession from beyond the grave. Australian directing duo, Danny and Michael Philippou, never imagined that a company with the reputation and stature of A24 would take an interest in their work, let alone wind up getting behind "Talk to Me" to promote it as a high profile release hitting theaters right in the middle of a highly competitive summer.