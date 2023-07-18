Insidious: The Red Door Sails Past $100 Million At The Global Box Office

While it may have been overshadowed by "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" and the Tom Cruise of it all, we should not lose sight of the fact that "Insidious: The Red Door" is having a stellar run at the box office right now, having already handily crossed the $100 million mark worldwide. It probably shouldn't come as a big surprise that the fifth movie in a very successful horror franchise is making good money. But this one, in particular, is hanging in there right in the middle of a crowded summer movie season, so much so that it may end up becoming the highest-grossing horror movie of 2023 so far in the coming days/weeks.

According to The Numbers, "The Red Door" added $13 million to its growing total at the domestic box office this past weekend. Granted, that represents a 61% drop week-to-week, which isn't great for a lot of movies. But horror tends to be pretty front-loaded and, more importantly, this movie kept people coming all week. To that end, the film has earned a total of $58 million domestically to go along with a stellar $64.5 million internationally, bringing its running total to $122.5 million after just two weekends. Mind you, that's while "Dead Reckoning" was tearing it up across the globe for the last five days.

Directed by and starring Patrick Wilson, the latest installment in the "Insidious" franchise comes with a $16 million budget. That's more expensive than previous entries — particularly the original, which was made for a mere $1.5 million before becoming a $99 million hit – but it's still a relatively tiny sum compared to what the movie is pulling in. In a summer filled with relative disappointments, this is a big, big win.