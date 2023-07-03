Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Swings Past $600 Million At The Box Office

In a year where superhero movies have shown that they are no longer guaranteed any level of success at the box office, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" continues to do extremely well for itself. The animated sequel to 2018's "Into the Spider-Verse" has been chugging right along for over a month now and, in its fifth weekend, stayed in the number two spot on the charts, pulling in another $12 million, per The Numbers. And with that, the film has crossed a pretty significant milestone.

With $340.3 million in domestic ticket sales and $267.4 million from international audiences, Sony's latest has crossed the $600 million mark worldwide, with $607.7 million to its name (and counting). What remains remarkable is just how much more money this movie is going to make than its predecessor. "Into the Spider-Verse" was a near-universally loved movie that went on to win Best Animated Feature at the Oscars, taking in $375.5 million worldwide against a $90 million budget. The follow-up carries a higher budget, in the $100 million range, but has now made around 61% more than the original. That's spectacular.

What's most incredible is that "Across the Spider-Verse" is doing this in the face of incredibly stiff competition. In the weeks since the film originally hit theaters, "Elemental," "The Flash," "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" have all debuted. Granted, most of those films have disappointed on some level, but that's still a lot of heavy hitters to go up against.