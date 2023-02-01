Avatar: The Way Of Water Defeats The Avengers, Enters Top 10 All Time At The Domestic Box Office

"Avatar: The Way of Water" may have already decimated expectations, as well as any doubt that James Cameron is the greatest of all time when it comes to getting people in seats for blockbuster films, but that doesn't mean the filmmaker's latest is done conquering the world just yet — not by a long shot. To that end, the second entry in the sci-fi franchise has just entered the top 10 all-time at the domestic box office, and it dethroned another major blockbuster to get there.

According to Variety, "The Way of Water" now sits at $623.5 million domestically. That puts it just past 2012's mega-hit "The Avengers," which earned $623.4 million during its absolutely fantastic run a little more than a decade ago. That puts Cameron's latest at number ten on the domestic charts, just behind "Jurassic World" ($653.4 million). Just for reference, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" currently holds the #1 spot all-time as far as domestic box office goes, with a staggering $936.6 million. It figures to hold onto that record for a good, long while,

Worldwide though, "The Way of Water" is currently at number four, having recently passed "The Force Awakens" with $2.128 billion to date. The only movies above it are "Titanic" ($2.19 billion), "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.799 billion), and "Avatar" ($2.923 billion). Even with its allegedly massive budget, said to be as high as $450 million, it's safe to say that Disney is very happy with the results, and Cameron will be on the hook for at least "Avatar 3" and "Avatar 4."