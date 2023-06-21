Why Blue Beetle And Aquaman 2 Might Be In Serious Trouble At The Box Office

It is absolutely no secret that DC movies have been having a tough go at the box office over the last few years. First, the pandemic absolutely upended the releases of both "Wonder Woman 1984" and "The Suicide Squad," which debuted on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously, giving audiences very little motivation to risk going to a theater to see them. It certainly didn't help matters that "WW84" debuted to largely negative reviews. More recently, "Black Adam" flamed out pretty spectacularly, while "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" went down as one of the biggest bombs in superhero movie history. It's been rough, with only Matt Reeves' "The Batman" serving as a bright spot amidst the chaos.

To make matters worse, director Andy Muschietti's "The Flash" movie finally hit theaters this past weekend and it did not go well. Despite being hyped up quite a bit in the months leading up to the release, and with Michael Keaton's Batman returning for the first time in more than 30 years, the film still suffered a very disappointing $55 million domestic debut and will probably finish its run with around $350 million worldwide, give or take. It's going to lose a boatload of cash for Warner Bros. serving as the latest in a line of DC disappointments that has stretched on for several years now.

Now, all eyes are focused on the pair of DC movies that will arrive in the second half of 2023: "Blue Beetle" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." One will try to introduce us to a brand new hero that many people in the mainstream have never heard about, and the other will try to live up to its predecessor, which proved to be an unexpected monster hit. Unfortunately, the outlook in both cases is no longer all that good.