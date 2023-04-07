Jason Blum Thinks The Success Of Smile Has Created A Horror Bubble That's Ready To Burst

Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum has been in the movie business for decades now, and in a recent interview on IndieWire's "Screen Talk" podcast, the executive shared his two cents on the current trend of box office-friendly original horror. In short, Blum thinks we're in a horror boom period that will continue through 2024 but will inevitably lead to several wide releases not being successful, resulting in a burst genre bubble.

This may sound like a cynical claim, but Blum is realistic and hopeful in his prognostication here, ultimately explaining that he thinks horror will cycle back to a robust and successful original slate eventually, as it always does. "I've been doing it long enough, I've seen [a bubble] a handful of times," the exec told interviewers when asked about potential genre oversaturation. "There's been like two or three bubbles." While Blum points out that press coverage loves to see a trend in the horror landscape, the only main trend in his eyes is "boom and bust."

Blum cites the wild success of Paramount's "Smile" as a sign that the market is headed towards another boom and bust situation. Parker Finn's film about a therapist plagued by a creepy grin-related curse made a mountain of money at the box office last year, topping out with $217 million worldwide against a comparatively modest budget that Variety puts at around $17 million. According to Blum, that $200 million haul could make studios hungry for more horror films in the future, despite the fact that he says fans of the genre tend to show up for roughly the same number of films per year.