The Insidious Universe Expands With New Spin-Off Film Starring Mandy Moore And Kumail Nanjiani

With "Insidious: The Red Door," the horror series' first entry in five years, set for release on July 7, 2023, you might've expected Blumhouse to gauge the opening weekend gross before greenlighting a sixth entry. But with the horror genre being one of the most reliable theatrical draws in the post-lockdown era, it's something of a given that the fifth installment of the modestly budgeted franchise will reap a tidy profit for all involved.

Right now, all we know about "Insidious: The Red Door" is that it will be the concluding chapter of the Lambert family narrative. It's directed by star Patrick Wilson and returns most of the original cast. It looks positively terrifying, which is no surprise because these movies have been reliable scare machines since the first movie wrecked audiences in 2010.

So, yes, a sixth film is on the way. But if this is the last film involving the Lamberts, where precisely is the series to go? Will producers James Wan and Jason Blum take the "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" approach, and tell an entirely different tale of terror?

To an extent, yes. But everything you've come to love about the "Insidious" movies will evidently remain intact. Here's what we know so far.