Talk To Me Trailer: A24's Newest Horror Movie Will Scare The Daylights Out Of You

Who would have thought that a small indie Australian film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival would become one of the year's most anticipated horror movies? We certainly didn't, but therein lies the beauty of "Talk to Me," A24's upcoming acquisition that has taken the horror community by storm. Danny and Michael Philippou's genre-bending debut finally has a trailer, and you're gonna want to be sitting down for it.

It can be difficult to combine classic horror tropes with modern sensibilities. However, the way that "Talk to Me" is approaching this combination seems to be pretty interesting. While social media and the "kids these days" mentality is present throughout, it seems to be only one part of a larger, terrifying tale. As we see in the trailer, teenager Mia (Sophie Wilde) is trying to move on from a tragedy thanks to her friends. Unfortunately, when a hot new game starts circulating on social media, the lives of both her and those closest to her become endangered in ways she can't comprehend.