Talk To Me Trailer: A24's Newest Horror Movie Will Scare The Daylights Out Of You
Who would have thought that a small indie Australian film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival would become one of the year's most anticipated horror movies? We certainly didn't, but therein lies the beauty of "Talk to Me," A24's upcoming acquisition that has taken the horror community by storm. Danny and Michael Philippou's genre-bending debut finally has a trailer, and you're gonna want to be sitting down for it.
It can be difficult to combine classic horror tropes with modern sensibilities. However, the way that "Talk to Me" is approaching this combination seems to be pretty interesting. While social media and the "kids these days" mentality is present throughout, it seems to be only one part of a larger, terrifying tale. As we see in the trailer, teenager Mia (Sophie Wilde) is trying to move on from a tragedy thanks to her friends. Unfortunately, when a hot new game starts circulating on social media, the lives of both her and those closest to her become endangered in ways she can't comprehend.
Let the Talk to Me trailer in
As previously stated, "Talk to Me" premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, where it quickly became the talk (ahem) of the town. /Film's Chris Evangelista called it "a gross, funny, creepy saga that often feels like Australia's answer to Sam Raimi's 'The Evil Dead,'" so if that doesn't hype you up, what will? A24 acquired the North American distribution rights for the film after a fierce bidding war, eventually sending it to Berlinale, SXSW, and the Overlook Festival. The Philippou brothers might best be known for their YouTube channel RackaRacka, but as I broke down earlier this year, "Talk to Me" is far from your average YouTuber movie.
Joining Sophie Wilde in these otherworldly shenanigans are Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Zoe Terakes, Otis Dhanji, Chris Alosio, and Miranda Otto. Danny Philippou co-wrote the film with Bill Hinzman, the idea of which was conceived by Daley Pearson. Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton serve as producers, and the already-memorable cinematography was courtesy of Aaron McLisky.
"Talk to Me" is set to possess theaters nationwide on July 28, 2023, where it will serve as the decidedly not-kid-friendly alternative to Disney's "Haunted Mansion" (which is releasing on the same day). Check out its official synopsis below:
"When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces."