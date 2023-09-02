Can My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Be The Sleeper Box Office Hit Of The Fall Season?

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding" is one of the most incredible cinematic success stories of the last 25 years. Released in 2002, it was made for just $5 million and opened just ahead of the summer movie season in April, making less than $600,000 on just over 100 screens on its opening weekend. But then something amazing happened, as it became one of the strongest word-of-mouth hits in history, gaining moviegoers week, after week, after week. It eventually made an astonishing $368.7 million worldwide, making it one of the ten highest-grossing movies that year, ahead of both of Steven Spielberg's releases — "Minority Report" and "Catch Me If You Can" – as well as eventual Best Picture winner "Chicago."

Now, the franchise is back more than 20 years later to make it a trilogy, with "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3." Original star Nia Vardalos is not only returning in front of the camera, but she's directing the finale to the trilogy as well. But can the sequel recapture some of that magic that made the original such a sensation? For various reasons, it may be tough sledding. At the same time, this movie could be one of the sleeper hits of the fall season. Not that this movie is exactly an underdog, given the franchise it's a part of, but the circumstances are markedly different this time around.

Box Office Pro currently has Focus Features' sequel taking in between $8 and $13 million on its opening weekend. That would be quite a bit lower than "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" in 2016, which opened to $17.8 million. Similarly, that movie faced stiff competition as it was opening against "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and was meant to serve as counter-programming. It worked, as the film went on to gross $90.6 million worldwide.