Kenneth Branagh's Next Poirot Film A Haunting In Venice To Star Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, And More

Agatha Christie fans are about to get a Halloween treat. It was announced today by 20th Century Studios that production is set to begin next month on "A Haunting in Venice," a new thriller based on Christie's novel "Hallowe'en Party." As with 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express" and 2022's "Death on the Nile," Academy Award-winner Kenneth Branagh will direct the film and star as famous fictional detective Hercule Poirot.

The script comes to us from Academy Award-nominee Michael Green ("Logan"). The film will be shot at Pinewood Studios outside London and on location in Venice. In addition to Branaugh, the cast includes Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), Jamie Dornan ("Belfast"), Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"), Kyle Allen (the upcoming "Rosaline"), Camille Cottin ("Call My Agent"), Jude Hill ("Belfast"), Ali Khan ("6 Underground"), Emma Laird ("Mayor of Kingstown"), Kelly Reilly ("Yellowstone"), and Riccardo Scamarico ("Caravaggio's Shadow").

Of the film, which is set in Venice right after WWII on the night before Halloween, Branagh says: