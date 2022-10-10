Kenneth Branagh's Next Poirot Film A Haunting In Venice To Star Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, And More
Agatha Christie fans are about to get a Halloween treat. It was announced today by 20th Century Studios that production is set to begin next month on "A Haunting in Venice," a new thriller based on Christie's novel "Hallowe'en Party." As with 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express" and 2022's "Death on the Nile," Academy Award-winner Kenneth Branagh will direct the film and star as famous fictional detective Hercule Poirot.
The script comes to us from Academy Award-nominee Michael Green ("Logan"). The film will be shot at Pinewood Studios outside London and on location in Venice. In addition to Branaugh, the cast includes Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), Jamie Dornan ("Belfast"), Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"), Kyle Allen (the upcoming "Rosaline"), Camille Cottin ("Call My Agent"), Jude Hill ("Belfast"), Ali Khan ("6 Underground"), Emma Laird ("Mayor of Kingstown"), Kelly Reilly ("Yellowstone"), and Riccardo Scamarico ("Caravaggio's Shadow").
Of the film, which is set in Venice right after WWII on the night before Halloween, Branagh says:
"This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise. Based on a complex, little known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences."
The man with the mustache
Returning for the third film based on Christie's mystery novels are Green, producer Judy Hofflund, and executive producers Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, Mark Gordon, Louise Killin, and James Prichard.
Steve Asbell, president 20th Century Studios, says of the production:
"We are enormously privileged to continue our long collaboration with the incomparable Sir Kenneth Branagh and couldn't be more excited by the bold new creative direction Ken, Michael, and the rest of the filmmaking team have taken with this latest film. We also remain grateful to James Prichard and the rest of our friends at Agatha Christie, Ltd., for their partnership and for once again entrusting us with, as Poirot modestly calls himself, 'probably the greatest detective in the world.'"
Here is the synopsis for the film:
Set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve, "A Haunting in Venice" is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.
"A Haunting in Venice" will hit theaters in 2023.