How A Haunting In Venice Became The Third Modern Poirot Movie With A Problematic Actor

Kenneth Branagh's new mystery "A Haunting in Venice" is the third film he has made based on the Hercule Poirot novels by Agatha Christie. His first was "Murder on the Orient Express" in 2017, and his second with "Death on the Nile" in 2022. Branagh also played Poirot in all three of these movies, giving the filmmaker an organic excuse to paste the world's most ridiculous mustaches on his face. In the former, in particular, he seems to sport two whole mustaches, one on each cheek.

The Poirot mysteries are well-fitted to Branagh's sensibilities. He has long been comfortable with outside productions, lavish visuals, and theatrical storytelling. He also often tells stories that require large ensembles, and Branagh has always had a talent for attracting some of the world's biggest movie stars and most prestigious actors to appear in his movies. His 1996 version of "Hamlet" may be the ur-example, as Branagh famously hired notable actors of towering stature to play bit parts throughout the tale of the indecisive Dane. Billy Crystal played the First Gravedigger, and Charlton Heston played the Player King. Gérard Depardieu played ... Reynaldo? Who the heck was Reynaldo? One can also point to the filmmaker's "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein," or his other Shakespearean movies as samples of Branagh's acumen at assembling ensembles.

One thing the director could not have predicted, however, is the personal lives of his actors, a fact that has affected the way audiences have viewed his first two Poirot movies. "Murder on the Orient Express," one might recall, starred Johnny Depp, while "Death on the Nile" heavily featured Armie Hammer. Their scandals will be talked about briefly below.

This leaves "A Haunting in Venice" as the first Poirot movie that arrives without such extreme baggage, but not without a sprinkle of casting controversy.