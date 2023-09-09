A Haunting In Venice Review: A Soggy Faux-Supernatural Return For Poirot

Sometimes, you take what you can get at the movies. For example, it is a low bar to clear that the latest entry in the Hercule Poirot Cinematic Universe, "A Haunting in Venice," is an improvement over its predecessor. The 2022 film "Death on the Nile" was turgid, poorly acted, and boasted some of the worst CGI backdrops in big-studio history. So the fact that its immediate follow-up is brisker, offers less painful acting, and very few CGI backdrops is somewhat cold comfort. The stylish first film in the Kenneth Branagh-directed franchise, 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express," seems an awfully long time ago, and whatever sharpness was present has long since evaporated. There are some mild charms and entertainments in "A Haunting in Venice," which tries very, very hard to be spooky and creepy but is saddled with baffling if unsurprising directorial choices and some distracting performances.

The mustachioed Poirot (Branagh) is deliberately trying to not be up to his old tricks again here. He's been living in Venice, post-World War II, for a year with an overly officious bodyguard (Riccardo Scamarcio) keeping any onlookers or people hopeful for the sleuth to solve a mystery away. But when Poirot's old friend, American author Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey), shows up, he can't resist her offer: attend a Halloween party that night at the house of ex-opera diva Rowena Drake (Kelly Reilly), who has invited a self-proclaimed medium (Michelle Yeoh) to conduct a séance in the hopes of interacting with the spirit of her dead daughter. Among the other attendees are the daughter's war-stricken doctor (Jamie Dornan) and his son (Jude Hill), the dead daughter's ex-fiancé (Kyle Allen), and Rowena's zealously religious housekeeper (Camille Cottin). The séance alone implies that Rowena's daughter didn't commit suicide, but was murdered; when one of the aforementioned guests winds up dead after Poirot himself is attacked, the detective is back on the case.

Based yet again on an Agatha Christie novel, "A Haunting in Venice" tries to pose the question of whether or not ghosts are real. Poirot is baffled, if not horrified, to be plagued by strange visions and hearing ghostly children in the walls of the crumbling palazzo where the majority of the film takes place. And while probing the mental strength of a man haunted himself by his own past in both world wars could be fascinating, Branagh the actor is hamstrung by Branagh the director. If you have seen any of his other recent directorial work, from the first "Thor" to "Artemis Fowl," you know that Kenneth Branagh has never met an image he couldn't try to present at a skewed angle, just because. His preference for Dutch angles is at its height in "A Haunting in Venice," with an opening dream sequence where Poirot envisions one bird attacking and killing another on the streets of Venice cluing us into the fact that Branagh and longtime cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos are going all-in. If Kenneth Branagh could marry a canted angle, he would. But this over-preference for aggressively stylish cinematography ends up distracting from the purported eerie aspects of the mystery, instead of heightening them.