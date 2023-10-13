Best Buy Is Rumored To Stop Selling Physical Media, And That's Profoundly Bad News For Movie Fans

It may sound silly to say, but a retail store can have a profound effect on you, one that you may not realize until much later. I've had several such stores act as impactful hubs throughout my life, destinations where I could access the material that enlightened and enriched me as I grew up — everything from comic book stores to regular old bookstores to record shops.

Of course, stores that sold physical media for cinema — which comprises DVDs, Blu-rays, and now 4K UHD discs — were and are my most prized places. One of these stores was the Best Buy branch on Lohr Road in my old hometown of Ann Arbor, Michigan. It was perfectly located less than a mile away from my high school, the mall, and one of my first jobs (a clerk at a Hollywood Video across the street). As the franchise's namesake suggests, Best Buy became a destination for me thanks to its competitive (read: affordable) pricing of physical media, allowing me to build a film library that's still growing to this day. How important was this store to me? My Best Buy membership (which I began back in 2003 when the "Reward Zone" loyalty program launched) is still linked to my old Michigan phone number.

However, just like Robert Frost said, nothing gold can stay. Bill Hunt at The Digital Bits reports that Best Buy aims to stop selling physical media completely (in both their brick-and-mortar stores and online) as soon as the beginning of 2024. While this news has yet to be officially announced by the company, it's something that feels very likely to be true, reflecting the industry's frustratingly narrow view when it comes to digital over physical media. It's a profound loss for movie fans, to be sure — but it doesn't have to be the death knell for physical media, either.