Prey Is Finally Getting A Physical Media Release Following Hulu Debut

In a big win for lovers of physical media, one of the most acclaimed streaming releases of 2022 is finally coming to home media. After rumors swirled online, Disney has officially announced that "Prey" will indeed be getting a physical release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD from October 3, 2023. This will include a collector's edition 4K SteelBook with cover art by Attila Szarka, available exclusively from Best Buy. Rejoice, "Predator" fans, for your collection can now be complete without having to exclusively resort to streaming the film on Hulu.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg of "10 Cloverfield Lane" fame, "Prey" is a prequel set within the "Predator" universe that takes place 300 years ago set in the Comanche Nation. It stars Amber Midthunder as a Comanche woman who has to tangle with the alien hunter with no fancy technology to back her up. But much like Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dutch in the original '80s action classic, ingenuity and clever thinking get the job done. The film also stars Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro. The Blu-ray release will include the Comanche audio track along with more than two hours of bonus features, including:

Making of Prey : Step behind the scenes of Prey as the cast and crew explore the genesis of the project, how they gave authenticity to the story, the intense physical training the cast endured, and the effects work that brought the iconic Predator back to the screen.

: Step behind the scenes of Prey as the cast and crew explore the genesis of the project, how they gave authenticity to the story, the intense physical training the cast endured, and the effects work that brought the iconic Predator back to the screen. Prey FYC Panel With Cast & Crew : Go deeper into Prey with a lively panel discussion featuring director Dan Trachtenberg, actor Amber Midthunder, producer Jhane Myers, director of photography Jeff Cutter, film editor Angela M. Catanzaro and creature effects designer Alec Gillis.

: Go deeper into Prey with a lively panel discussion featuring director Dan Trachtenberg, actor Amber Midthunder, producer Jhane Myers, director of photography Jeff Cutter, film editor Angela M. Catanzaro and creature effects designer Alec Gillis. Alternative Opening Scene : Check out a scene that didn't make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

: Check out a scene that didn't make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg. Deleted Scene : Big Warrior, Little Warrior: Check out a scene that didn't make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

: Big Warrior, Little Warrior: Check out a scene that didn't make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg. Deleted Scene : Treetop Chase (pre-vis): Check out a scene that didn't make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

: Treetop Chase (pre-vis): Check out a scene that didn't make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg. Audio Commentary: Play Movie With Audio Commentary By Dan Trachtenberg, Amber Midthunder, Jeff Cutter & Angela M. Catanzaro.

Released directly to Hulu rather than in theaters, the movie was met with incredibly strong reviews, becoming the best-reviewed movie in the history of the franchise by a considerable margin. It also recently racked up six Emmy nominations to help punctuate a terrific run. Perhaps those Emmy nods are what finally pushed the physical release over the top. In any case, it's a nice turn of events, even if it should have happened months ago.