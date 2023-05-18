Here's All Of The Disney+ And Hulu Shows Getting Pulled Off Streaming

Add Disney+ and Hulu to the list of streamers whose complete slate of original shows and films is no longer guaranteed to be there the next time you go looking for it. According to Vulture, the Disney-owned streamers are set to remove some titles from their catalog as soon as next week. The list of titles includes the high-budget "Willow" sequel series, the Danny Devito-led animated series "Little Demon," and the highly-anticipated yet swiftly canceled comic adaptation, "Y: The Last Man," among others.

While this content purge follows in the footsteps of Warner Bros Discovery's much-criticized decision to make select titles disappear from streaming for tax reasons last year, Vulture reports that the Disney+ and Hulu titles are likely set to resurface elsewhere — a guarantee that HBO Max was slow to make when its content started to disappear. The two likely landing spots for the removed titles, per the outlet, will be on a FAST streamer — a free, ad-supported app in the vein of Tubi or The Roku Channel — or a third-party platform. Just last week, Amazon set up a syndication deal that would allow some of own its originals to be licensed for third-party platforms, which could mean some of their shows will play as reruns on linear TV.

To be clear, Disney has not officially said where any of its titles are going.