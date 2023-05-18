Here's All Of The Disney+ And Hulu Shows Getting Pulled Off Streaming
Add Disney+ and Hulu to the list of streamers whose complete slate of original shows and films is no longer guaranteed to be there the next time you go looking for it. According to Vulture, the Disney-owned streamers are set to remove some titles from their catalog as soon as next week. The list of titles includes the high-budget "Willow" sequel series, the Danny Devito-led animated series "Little Demon," and the highly-anticipated yet swiftly canceled comic adaptation, "Y: The Last Man," among others.
While this content purge follows in the footsteps of Warner Bros Discovery's much-criticized decision to make select titles disappear from streaming for tax reasons last year, Vulture reports that the Disney+ and Hulu titles are likely set to resurface elsewhere — a guarantee that HBO Max was slow to make when its content started to disappear. The two likely landing spots for the removed titles, per the outlet, will be on a FAST streamer — a free, ad-supported app in the vein of Tubi or The Roku Channel — or a third-party platform. Just last week, Amazon set up a syndication deal that would allow some of own its originals to be licensed for third-party platforms, which could mean some of their shows will play as reruns on linear TV.
To be clear, Disney has not officially said where any of its titles are going.
Willow, Y: The Last Man, Little Demon, and more will be gone
This is the latest move from Disney in an eventful month that has seen Disney execs sued by shareholders over providing allegedly misleading information regarding the brand's growth. CEO Bob Iger has also been making major changes in the face of the streaming world's struggles. Last week, Iger announced that by the end of this year, Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN will be available in one app, with CFO Christine McCarthy noting that the company "will be removing certain content from streaming platforms." As /Film's Bill Bria pointed out then, the removal of certain content will definitely save Disney+ some money, but will also shake the faith of subscribers and pop culture lovers who are coming to realize that the promise of a streaming hub for all their favorite exclusive content — from any major streamer — seems like a dream of the past at this point.
According to Vulture, the full list of shows set to be taken off Disney+ and Hulu is as follows: "Be Our Chef," "Best In Dough," "Best In Snow," "Big Shot," "Disney Fairy Tale Weddings," "Dollface," "Earth To Ned," "Everything's Trash," Foodtastic," "Howard," "It's a Dog's Life With Bill Farmer," "Little Demon," "Love In The Time Of Corona," "Maggie," "Magic Camp," "The Making Of Willow," "The Mysterious Benedict Society," "The One And Only Ivan," "Pistol," "The Premise," "The Quest," "Stuntman," "Timmy Failure," "Willow," "Wolfgang," "The World According To Jeff Goldblum," and "Y: The Last Man."
These shows are reportedly set to leave the streamer beginning May 26, 2023. It is unclear when and where they will be available to stream after that date.