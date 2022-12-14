Westworld, Raised By Wolves, And More Shows Are Officially Being Taken Off HBO Max And Moved To Ad-Supported Services

There has been quite a bit of confusion over what is going to happen to recently-canceled HBO and HBO Max fare after they leave the platform. After all, isn't the benefit of streaming services like HBO Max that everything from a particular studio or channel will be available to watch whenever you want? Turns out the answer is "not really" — especially when you're a company going through a multi-billion dollar restructuring like Warner Bros. Discovery.

However, for those wondering where original programming like "Westworld" and "The Nevers" will go with their impending deletions off HBO Max, an answer has been formally announced — sort of. In a new press release, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that several HBO and HBO Max cancelations will be shopped around to FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) services. Viewers will likely recognize some of the names confirmed to be making the leap to these platforms: In addition to "Westworld" and "The Nevers," "Raised by Wolves," "Legendary," "FBOY Island," "Finding Magic Mike," "Head of the Class," and "The Time Traveler's Wife" have all been identified as part of Warner Bros. Discovery's foray into FAST programming.

The company also revealed the fates of shows like "Love Life" and "Minx," which were recently announced to have been canceled and slated for removal from HBO Max. "Gordita Chronicles," "The Garcias," and "Made for Love" are also among the projects being shuffled off the streamer. There are plans in the works to send these shows to FAST services and other platforms sometime in the future, although concrete plans have not yet been confirmed.