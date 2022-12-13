Here's Why HBO Max Canceled Minx After One Season

HBO Max's "Minx" is no more. Variety reports that the 1970s-set comedy series about members of a company working to publish the first feminist porn magazine has been cancelled, despite already receiving a season 2 renewal in May 2022. In fact, according to Variety's sources, "Minx" was nearing an end on second season production, meaning it now joins a small group of recent series — including the TBS comedy "Chad" and the excellent Netflix show "GLOW" — whose renewals have been reversed after the cast and crew has already started working on the next season.

"Minx," which stars "New Girl" favorite Jake Johnson and "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Ophelia Lovibond, is a sort of sex positive odd couple series about a down-and-dirty publisher, Doug (Johnson), who teams up with an initially uptight feminist, Joyce (Lovibond), to create Minx magazine, a fictional women's magazine that trades in both full-frontal male nudity and dense articles about social issues.

Along for the ride were Joyce's boyfriend Glenn (Michael Angarano) and her sister Shelly (Lennon Parham), plus Doug's assistant Tina (Idara Victor), porn star and centerfold coordinator Bambi (Jessica Lowe), and photographer Richie (Oscar Montoya). Ellen Rapoport created the series, and took to Twitter in the wake of the cancellation news, confirming Variety's report that the Lionsgate Television-produced series will be looking for a new home.