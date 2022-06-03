Raised By Wolves Canceled At HBO Max After Two Seasons, Series Star Tries To Rally Fans

With the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, some HBO series were doomed to cancellation in part because of the reorganization within the company — but this one hurts. Variety confirmed that "Raised By Wolves" has been cancelled by HBO after two seasons. While it's not a huge surprise that the show was cancelled given how esoteric and weird it could be, it's still a real shame because it was some of the most original and innovative science fiction storytelling on television.

"Raised by Wolves" existed at the weird intersection between science fiction and mythology, and I relished writing my weekly recaps because the show's world-building was so rich. "Raised by Wolves" may not have been a series for wide audiences, but it did find a devoted fanbase who are crushed to not get a chance to find out what happens with Mother (Amanda Collin), Father (Abubakar Salim), Marcus (Travis Fimmel), and their shared brood of human children that represent some of the last of humanity. The series often focused on how we find hope in hopeless situations — a message the fans are now living by.