Netflix Just Sent Out Their Last DVD, And It's An Oscar-Nominated Remake

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos posted on Instagram this morning, writing, "Today, after 25 years, we ship our last DVD." The executive continued: "Those iconic red envelopes were so loved that we shipped more than 5 billion of them to cities and towns, big and small that otherwise would have had no access to the variety of films and television shows we made available." He's right, but to position Netflix as a bastion of accessibility at this point feels a bit oversimplified.

In 2013, Netflix began pumping out original streaming content that quickly made it one of the most popular entertainment companies on earth. In the years that followed, physical media fell out of fashion thanks in part to the dominance of companies like Netflix. At the same time, major streamers began culling historically significant titles from their libraries in favor of shiny new originals, making some movies tougher to find than ever. What's more, Netflix has consistently refused to give many of its originals their own home media releases, meaning they exist only on Netflix and can become unavailable at any time. Netflix's DVD service countered this phenomenon in a small but important way, as movies that weren't on Netflix's website were sometimes available in hard copy form.

Regardless of the circumstances surrounding its demise, Netflix's DVD service was losing money for years before it ended. Its 2022 revenue totaled about $146 million according to The Hollywood Reporter, a steep drop from the billion-dollar figure touted in 2012. The end of the Netflix DVD era is as sad as it is inevitable, but anyone who stayed subscribed until the very end may still have one last surprise in their mailboxes: Netflix apparently sent some of its users as many as 10 surprise DVDs from their queue.