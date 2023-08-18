Netflix Will Send Its Remaining DVD Subscribers Up To 10 Discs (That Have To Be Returned)

In what will be news to literally everyone, Netflix is still renting out physical DVDs — at least for the next month or two. Back in April, the company confirmed it would be shuttering its DVD-by-mail service on September 29, 2023, and has now announced plans for a grand finalé that will allow whoever it is that's still using that service to borrow up to 10 discs at once.

As Deadline reports, Netflix unveiled the offer via email from its DVD.com site to what must be its tens of users, encouraging them to opt in to the promotion. As standard, DVD.com offers three separate plans, ranging from $9.99 to $19.99 a month, which can be added to customers' existing streaming subscriptions. The maximum amount of discs users can rent at one time is three. Now, the company has devised this generous offer to bid adieu to the service that started it all.

As the email states, "You won't know if any extra envelopes are headed your way until they arrive in your mailbox!" To take advantage of the promotion, subscribers have to opt in by August 29, 2023 via a link in the email, and move their "must-watch movies" to the top of their queue.

This won't guarantee they receive 10 discs, however, as Netflix made sure to state that the promotion is dependent on "limited quantity" and will run "while supplies last." Whatever discs do show up must be returned by October 27, 2023. The company wrapped up the email by thanking customers for sticking with the service, writing, "We wish you happy viewing and truly thank you for being part of our final season. Enjoy each and every red envelope."