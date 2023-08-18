Netflix Will Send Its Remaining DVD Subscribers Up To 10 Discs (That Have To Be Returned)
In what will be news to literally everyone, Netflix is still renting out physical DVDs — at least for the next month or two. Back in April, the company confirmed it would be shuttering its DVD-by-mail service on September 29, 2023, and has now announced plans for a grand finalé that will allow whoever it is that's still using that service to borrow up to 10 discs at once.
As Deadline reports, Netflix unveiled the offer via email from its DVD.com site to what must be its tens of users, encouraging them to opt in to the promotion. As standard, DVD.com offers three separate plans, ranging from $9.99 to $19.99 a month, which can be added to customers' existing streaming subscriptions. The maximum amount of discs users can rent at one time is three. Now, the company has devised this generous offer to bid adieu to the service that started it all.
As the email states, "You won't know if any extra envelopes are headed your way until they arrive in your mailbox!" To take advantage of the promotion, subscribers have to opt in by August 29, 2023 via a link in the email, and move their "must-watch movies" to the top of their queue.
This won't guarantee they receive 10 discs, however, as Netflix made sure to state that the promotion is dependent on "limited quantity" and will run "while supplies last." Whatever discs do show up must be returned by October 27, 2023. The company wrapped up the email by thanking customers for sticking with the service, writing, "We wish you happy viewing and truly thank you for being part of our final season. Enjoy each and every red envelope."
Farewell, service we all thought ended years ago
Anyone who remembers the halcyon days of having to order their movies via mail will no doubt have fond memories of receiving crumpled paper slipcases in their mailbox. Before it became the streaming giant it is today, Netflix kicked off its whole operation with the mail service back in 1997, beginning the slow death of Blockbuster and other video rental stores, which was only further accelerated by the arrival of streaming in 2007. By 2012, the company had started producing its own shows, with "Lilyhammer" debuting in 2012 and departing the platform in 2022.
All of this means we've had 25 years of Netflix at this point, which is a stat almost as unbelievable as the fact the company is still renting out DVDs. With that said, there does seem to be at least the potential for a physical media resurgence as the streaming landscape becomes increasingly crowded and licensing deals mean certain shows and films disappear from one service with no notice and may or may not show up on another. That, combined with the widespread phenomenon of doom-scrolling through vast streaming catalogs only to decide there's nothing to watch, has once again made buying physical media a compelling option, especially since Netflix keeps raising prices and is now charging users to share their password. At this point, streaming might just be more expensive than buying DVDs and Blu-rays.
Still, finally winding down the DVD-by-mail service is a significant moment in Netflix history, even if most of us assumed it wrapped up years ago.