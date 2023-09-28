Argylle Director Matthew Vaughn Fired A Professional Cat And Used His Own Instead

Director Matthew Vaughn, of "Kingsman" and "Kick-Ass" fame, is back with a new spy thriller early next year in the form of "Argylle." Starring Henry Cavill as a fictional spy brought to life by an author played by Bryce Dallas Howard, the movie recently dropped its wacky first trailer. The footage reveals that Howard and her spy sidekick played by Sam Rockwell will be accompanied by an unlikely companion. Namely, a cat. Not exactly something one expects on a globetrotting adventure but in a Matthew Vaughn movie.

Vanity Fair recently spoke with Vaughn about "Argylle" and pulled back the curtain on the filmmaker's latest. It centers on a reclusive spy novel author named Elly Conway (Howard), who loves her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books about agent Argylle begin to mirror a real-life spy organization, she races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers, accompanied by Aiden (Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy.

"When Elly goes on the adventure, she brings the cat with her — and cats aren't easy," Vaughn explained. For much of the trailer, the cat is in a travel bag. Sure, sometimes the cat is CGI but there was a real cat on set, too. Turns out, that cat belonged to Vaughn's daughter, who was brought in after a "professional" cat was fired. Here's what the director had to say about that: