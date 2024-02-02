Argylle Director Matthew Vaughn Explains That Confusing Credits Scene

Spoilers for "Argylle" follow.

"Argylle" arrives in theaters this weekend (read our review here), delivering another action-packed spy movie from "Kingsman" franchise director Matthew Vaughn. Leading up to the film's release, there has already been some confusion surrounding the movie because of the source material that is said to have inspired the story.

You see, there's a novel on shelves also called "Argylle," released earlier this month, and it's written by author Elly Conway (not Taylor Swift). However, that also happens to be the name of the main character played by Bryce Dallas Howard in the movie "Argylle," where she's a spy novelist who ends up getting caught up in real-life intrigue and danger that mirrors the stories in her books. But when you seek out the details on the book in question, you'll see that the plot of the "Argylle" novel isn't the plot of the movie "Argylle." Here's the book's synopsis:

A luxury train speeding towards Moscow and a date with destiny. A CIA plane downed in the jungles of the Golden Triangle. A Nazi hoard entombed in the remote mountains of South-West Poland. A missing treasure, the eighth wonder of the world, lost for seven decades. One Russian magnate's dream of restoring a nation to greatness has set in motion a chain of events which will take the world to the brink of chaos. Only Frances Coffey, the CIA's most legendary spymaster, can prevent it. But to do so, she needs someone special. Enter Argylle, a troubled agent with a tarnished past who may just have the skills to take on one of the most powerful men in the world. If only he can save himself first...

Yeah, that's not the plot of the movie "Argylle" at all. What's going on here?

Well, if you stick around to watch a credits scene after "Argylle" ends in theaters, you might have some idea of what's happening. Actually, in all honestly, you may walk away even more confused. But we're gonna try to break it down for you.