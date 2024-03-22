Godzilla X Kong Looks To Be Another Winner For The MonsterVerse At The Box Office

2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong" was one of the key movies that helped to save theaters as the industry was trying to recover from the pandemic. Now, the MonsterVerse returns with a new entry that is once again poised to give theaters a much-needed boost. "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" sees the two legendary monsters teaming up to tackle a new threat. What does that mean? Even more monsters! Three years later, moviegoers still appear to be eager to see these versions of these characters as the film is eyeing a strong debut at the box office over Easter weekend.

Director Adam Wingard's "Godzilla x Kong" is currently tracking to debut between $45 and $50 million over the holiday weekend, per Deadline. Unlike many holiday weekends, there is no Monday or Friday that the general public has off from work to help goose the numbers. Which means that, all things considered, these projections are quite good. "Godzilla vs. Kong" benefitted greatly from a five-day opening, pulling in $48.5 million domestically even though it was also available to stream on HBO Max. Granted, the situation was wildly different as theaters were just getting back on their feet and there were very few other big movies to compete with. At the same time, audiences are far more willing — generally speaking — to return to theaters another three years removed. Case in point, "GxK" is looking to make in just three days roughly what "GvK" did over its first five days.

The current projections also might be on the low side, which is good news for Warner Bros. and Legendary. Box Office Pro currently has the film taking in anywhere between $43 and $52 million across its three-day opening. While the budget has yet to be revealed, it figures to be in the same ballpark as the previous films in the MonsterVerse, which cost anywhere between $155 and $185 million. Given the large appeal these films have overseas, things are looking good in the early going.