Who Is The Villainous Kaiju In Godzilla X Kong? Shimo Explained

It is a good time to be a Godzilla fan. From the surprisingly great Apple TV+ show "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" giving us a fantastic dose of Kurt Russell, to "Godzilla Minus One" not only becoming the first film in the franchise (and the first tokusatsu movie) to be nominated for an Oscar, but also delivering one of the best movies of 2023.

There are also the MonsterVerse movies, which have had their ups and downs. Still, there's no denying the sheer thrills and spectacle "Godzilla vs. Kong" delivered, and there's no denying how exciting the look of King Kong with a mecha gauntlet is in the upcoming "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire."

That film promises to change the hierarchy of power in the MonsterVerse, with footage showing the utter destruction of the Great Pyramids, the introduction of a whole planet of giant apes that apparently have long protected humanity while Godzilla and other Titans protected nature, and even the return of best boy Titanus Doug.

One thing the trailers tease but don't really show is the villain of the upcoming "Godzilla x Kong." It is clear the giant ape with a kaiju spine as a weapon will be an antagonist, but the latest trailer teases the arrival of something else.

That something is Shimo, the new titan that will force Godzilla and Kong to team up. Of course, like most things in movies these days, the villain's existence was first alluded to not in trailers or posters, but in a video game — specifically a 2022 "Call of Duty" collaboration with the previous movie in the franchise, "Godzilla vs. Kong." In the game, players could find a cave painting showing Godzilla fighting Shimo.