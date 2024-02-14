The Big Boys Team Up In New Trailer For Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Don't say that Hollywood never listens to what the fans want. Back in 2021, the marketing for "Godzilla vs Kong" leaned heavily on the idea of the Big Monkey going up against the Big Chonky in an epic kaiju-duel for the ages. And every step of the way, the main takeaway viewers had from the footage mostly amounted to, "Why can't they just be friends?" Well, the team-up we needed most is finally happening and the result is a level of absurdity and indulgence the likes of which we've rarely seen committed to the big screen before.

That's hardly a complaint, mind you.

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" is set to become the latest installment in a franchise that, incredibly enough, once debuted with one of the moodiest and most grounded creature features (as "grounded" as one of these movies can possibly get, that is) in 2014's "Godzilla." Now, we're getting a pink-spiked Godzilla, a King Kong wielding a Thanos gauntlet, and who knows what other kinds of madness are in store for us. Well, that mystery is getting peeled back a little more today, at least, as Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have released a fresh look at the next sequel in this Monster-verse. If you haven't already, check out the trailer above!