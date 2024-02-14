The Big Boys Team Up In New Trailer For Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire
Don't say that Hollywood never listens to what the fans want. Back in 2021, the marketing for "Godzilla vs Kong" leaned heavily on the idea of the Big Monkey going up against the Big Chonky in an epic kaiju-duel for the ages. And every step of the way, the main takeaway viewers had from the footage mostly amounted to, "Why can't they just be friends?" Well, the team-up we needed most is finally happening and the result is a level of absurdity and indulgence the likes of which we've rarely seen committed to the big screen before.
That's hardly a complaint, mind you.
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" is set to become the latest installment in a franchise that, incredibly enough, once debuted with one of the moodiest and most grounded creature features (as "grounded" as one of these movies can possibly get, that is) in 2014's "Godzilla." Now, we're getting a pink-spiked Godzilla, a King Kong wielding a Thanos gauntlet, and who knows what other kinds of madness are in store for us. Well, that mystery is getting peeled back a little more today, at least, as Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have released a fresh look at the next sequel in this Monster-verse. If you haven't already, check out the trailer above!
A new kind of beast wars
What a time to be alive. Only months after Toho released one of the franchise's most human, character-focused, and utterly devastating films yet in "Godzilla Minus One," their American compatriots are set to drop what looks like the exact opposite storytelling approach in every possible way. This is a blockbuster with a capital B, in other words, and nobody involved looks to be making any apologies for it.
So who are the main
culprits creative minds behind all this super-sized spectacle? That would be filmmaker Adam Wingard, returning to the director's chair after helming "Godzilla vs Kong" to a modest amount of success during the quarantine era of the pandemic. In addition to getting story credit, he directs a script from Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater. On the human side of the equation, the cast features Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens (who starred in Wingard's "The Guest" in 2014), Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen. Get those paychecks, gang!
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" stomps into theaters on March 29, 2024.
This latest entry in the Monster-verse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence — and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.