The 15 Best Movies Of 2023 Ranked
Don't let anyone tell you differently: 2023 was one helluva year for the movies.
Even as the industry struggles to recover in the wake of pandemic that nearly torpedoed everything, and even as reliable franchises started to sputter a bit, the past 12 months proved that movies have, if you'll allow us to break out the old cliche, never been better. Two of the biggest studio releases of the year were as thrilling as anything we've ever seen in a multiplex. More than a few animated movies pushed their mediums forward in dramatic ways. Comedies got weirder and more personal. Horror got more raw and experimental. And some of the most reliable names in Hollywood history once again produced masterpieces.
The /Film team gathered together to pick the 15 best movies of 2023 and the results showcase what an incredible year this truly was for anyone who cares about film. The diversity of genre, tone, and scale on this list speaks to that. Here are our 15 best movies of 2023, as selected by this website's writers and editorial team.
15. Asteroid City
Why do we tell stories? It's a question that's been at the forefront of Wes Anderson's work for years, yet none more so than in the weirdly wonderful "Asteroid City." Like most of his recent films, his latest offering is a collection of nested narratives. In this case, the movie is a fake documentary about the making of a play about the titular Southwestern desert town circa 1955. When a Junior Stargazer convention is suddenly interrupted by the appearance of a UFO, the entire settlement is put on lockdown by the U.S. government, forcing everyone to stew in their anxiety and confusion.
Yes, "Asteroid City" is Anderson's COVID-19 film, but its themes are much more universal than other pandemic movies. It's a story about the ways stories can bring us closure or help us to better understand our lives and the world around us when real life leaves us feeling merely sad and bewildered. Like any of Anderson's work, the movie's picture-perfect artifice is the point; "Asteroid City" is constantly calling attention to the fact that everything you're seeing is fake, from the flawless shot compositions to the carefully constructed dialogue. Yet, if you can get on Anderson's wavelength, you'll find this is the quirky filmmaker at his most open and vulnerable. It's his way of telling the world why he makes his eccentric art the way he does.
Forget all those lifeless AI Wes Anderson "parodies" you've seen online. "Asteroid City" is a reminder that his movies can be funny and ribald one moment, only to turn around and punch you in the gut so softly it (somehow) knocks you right off your feet. Nobody is making films like him, be they your cup of tea or not. (Sandy Schaefer)
14. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
When "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" arrived to widespread acclaim and financial success in 2018, it felt like a new era of animated theatrical superhero films could be on the horizon. But a nagging question lingered: Would the next wave be similarly inventive? Or would they feel like cheap imitators trying to get while the gettin' is good? While some cheap imitators may yet emerge, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" proved that this new wave of animated superhero films can be just what the doctor ordered. Bold though it may be to say, we're probably looking at the single best feature-length adaptation of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's beloved characters ever made – all due respect to the 1990 live-action film.
Directors Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears bring a refreshing sense of fun to the Turtles that was largely absent from the more recent Michael Bay-produced films. Even when the movie is at its most serious, there is a fun-loving quality to it all, exemplified best by the "No Diggity" fight montage, which ranks as one of the most smile-worthy moments of 2023. This is to say nothing of the animation work, which is truly something. Animation suits the heroes in a half-shell, and man does the animation look stellar. It's a top-to-bottom inventive visual treat.
From casting, character development, visual style, soundtrack, and everything in between, the filmmakers hit this one out of the park. Most important of all, we're talking about a "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie that actually allows Donnie, Mikey, Raph, and Leo to be teenagers. What a concept! It may be tough to argue that this is the overall greatest movie of 2023, but if any movie provided a more fun theatrical experience this year, I'd be surprised. (Ryan Scott)
13. Barbie
"Barbie" emerged from more than a decade in development hell and shot straight to movie heaven. A revolving door of studios, writers, actors, directors, and producers circled this project before filmmaker Greta Gerwig approached Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures with a pitch and a true passion for the project.
What makes "Barbie" work is its willingness to tangle with the Barbie backlash and the doll's complicated legacy, despite being produced under the Mattel umbrella. It even pokes fan at Barbie creator Ruth Handler's troubles with the SEC after committing some light fraud. The trailers promised: "If you love Barbie this movie is for you. If you hate Barbie this movie is for you," and the movie delivered on that promise.
Some of the most delightful aspects of "Barbie" come from the "toy logic" that also made "The LEGO Movie" a delight. Barbie's shower produces only imaginary water, she floats down from her Dreamhouse instead of using the stairs (held by the hand of an invisible child), and when she becomes "Depression Barbie" she simply lays face down on the floor, stiff as a board, like she's been carelessly discarded there. Star Margot Robbie delivers on the physical comedy and has the perfect partner in Ryan Gosling's tortured himbo Ken. (Hannah Shaw-Williams)
12. Beau is Afraid
There are many competing theories as to what cinema is "for": should the medium be exclusively for entertainment? Should it always speak to the human condition? Is there room for auteurist filmmakers to indulge themselves, to work out their disparate neuroses, kinks, anxieties and emotions on cinema's wide-reaching canvas?
My personal answer is "all of the above and more," and based on "Beau is Afraid," I'd be willing to guess that writer/director Ari Aster would agree with me. "Beau" is a movie for both everyone and no one, a 179-minute-long dive into the troubled mind of Beau Wassermann (Joaquin Phoenix, in a blissfully brave performance) that is horrific one minute, hilarious the next, introspective for a stretch and then, ultimately, bitterly apocalyptic. It's a lot of movie, one in which the lines between the objective and subjective, the surreal and the upsettingly real, are blurred to significantly uncomfortable levels.
To say "Beau is Afraid" is divisive and challenging is to undersell it, however. It's Aster's masterpiece, a perfect encapsulation of what makes his artistic voice so unique and vital. It contains scenes, moments, dialogue and visuals that are absolutely indelible, making every other "weird" movie of this year and recent years look tame by comparison. Ultimately, it proves many times over just how much cinema can do, that this 100-plus-year-old medium can still thrill, shock, disturb and delight while delivering material that's utterly relatable to so many people. If you've ever had thorny issues with your family, your crush, your friends, strangers, or the world at large — there's a bit of you in "Beau." Unlike him, don't be afraid to admit and confront it. (Bill Bria)
11. The Holdovers
In a cinematic landscape that's effectively drowning in intellectual property, it feels increasingly rare to see a Hollywood studio release an original film made for adults. Thankfully, Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers" came along just in time for the holidays to remind us all that not only is this type of filmmaking still possible, but when all of the pieces click together in just the right way, it can also still be transcendent.
Paul Giamatti gives one of the all-time curmudgeon performances as a teacher tasked with staying at his New England boarding school over Christmas break to serve as a chaperone for the handful of students who cannot, for whatever reason, return home to their families. First-time movie actor Dominic Sessa is shockingly great as a gangly, live-wire student caught in a turbulent family whirlwind, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph is spectacular as the school's head cafeteria worker, who has recently lost her son in the Vietnam War.
Aesthetically, "The Holdovers" is a throwback to films from the 1970s, but it never feels like a soulless riff on anything in particular. Instead, the movie feels vibrant and full of life while being willing to grapple with big ideas through an ostensibly "unlikable" protagonist. This is a film about ambition, dreams, standing firm in the face of conformity, and perhaps most importantly, how isolation can slowly give way to community, which is obviously a resonant theme in America right now. Add this one to your Christmas rotation — you won't be disappointed. (Ben Pearson)
10. Anatomy of a Fall
In Justine Triet's brilliant French courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Fall," Sandra (Sandra Hüller) is accused of murdering her husband, whose body is found near the couple's family home in the French Alps. Sandra denies the accusation, of course — her perpetually reserved demeanor, which never allows us a glimpse into the intricacies of her psyche, further complicates the question of her apparent guilt. Triet dissects the core of this marital relationship under a microscope, where the muted strains and fissures are presented as evidence of Sandra's guilt in a courtroom, adding more dimensions to a bond between two people who failed to innately understand one another.
The axis of "Anatomy of a Fall" is not about the truth behind the death, but the kaleidoscope of personal failures and social perceptions that lead up to it. Sandra is criticized for her unapologetic zest for taking up the space she deserves while not adhering to traditional gender roles within a marital space, and this silent strength is used against her as a cross she has to bear. Triet's film is about transgressions that are anything but, and simmering resentments that widen the gap between being tragically misunderstood and being seen.
While Sandra might seem like she's capable of cold-blooded murder, should she be persecuted for not accommodating a world insistent on having women constantly smile and feel guilty for simply existing? "Anatomy of a Fall" puts such norms under tense scrutiny, creating an intoxicating murder mystery with open-ended answers. (Debopriyaa Dutta)
9. Saltburn
Some movies are best enjoyed with an audience, and Emerald Fennell's sophomore feature, "Saltburn," is definitely one such movie. Sure, its myriad shocks and surprises are still a lot of fun on your own, but there's nothing quite like enjoying the wicked discomfort of some of 2023's most salacious scenes with another person. "Saltburn" follows an Oxford scholarship recipient named Oliver (Barry Keoghan) who ingratiates himself with the incredibly wealthy family of one of his classmates, Felix (Jacob Elordi). It's hard to tell exactly who (or what) Oliver lusts after, as his unhealthy obsession with Felix starts to turn into something else entirely.
"Saltburn" doesn't have a revolutionary screenplay, but everything else about the movie is so exemplary that plot feels like an afterthought. Keoghan is a treat as Machiavellian little goblin Oli, but the rest of the performances are just as excellent — Elordi's Felix is a perfectly aloof heartthrob, Carey Mulligan is a demented delight as the last houseguest before Oli's arrival, and Rosamund Pike delivers perhaps her best ice queen performance yet. (That's seriously saying something, given both "Gone Girl" and "I Care a Lot.") Academy Award-winning cinematographer Linus Sandgren is no slouch, either, and "Saltburn" has the dreamlike quality of summer vacation memories intercut with the desperate nightmare of obsession. "Saltburn" is a hilarious, horny, occasionally horrifying shock to the senses that also manages to be a hell of a lot of fun. (Danielle Ryan)
8. Poor Things
In a world where "Barbenheimer" deliver an epic box office showdown in theaters, it only makes sense that "Barbie" and troubling science meet again elsewhere in a much darker narrative that unfolds in a vibrant, steampunk-tinged fever dream of a world from the mind of Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos.
In this "Frankenstein"-esque tale, Emma Stone plays Bella Baxter, a grown woman with the mind of a child. She's not developmentally disabled, but rather, scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) discovered the body of a dead pregnant woman and took the surviving infant's brain and put it into the adult woman's body. Thus, Bella is an adult woman discovering the world around her as if she were just a kid. What begins as a fascination with the outside world turns to an obsession with sweets and sex, as Bella desperately wants to experience all the things that bring her pure pleasure. But with that comes the dangers of a patriarchal society that wants only to conform Bella's freedom to their own whims and desires, especially when it comes to the scheming scalawag Duncan Wedderburn, played perfectly by Mark Ruffalo.
What makes "Poor Things" more than just a quirky, horny romp — though it is undoubtedly that throughout — is how it meshes "Barbie" and "Frankenstein" into a brilliant story about how a woman's agency and independence are threatened at every turn, whether she wants to travel the world or experience as many orgasms as possible. Society demands that a girl behave like a young woman, but when that girl actually becomes a young woman with her own desires — be they intellectual, carnal, etc. — they suddenly must have their hand held tightly, only evolving as their fathers, brothers, or lovers see fit.
"Poor Things" is about the women who are so unjustly oppressed by men, and the men who believe they are so strong that they just have to run the world, but they simply cannot survive without the touch of a woman. (Ethan Anderton)
7. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Following 2018's "Spider-Man: Intro the Spider-Verse" was never going to be easy. Happily, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" not only managed to live up to its predecessor, it pushed the boundaries even further, creating a multiverse of artistic styles that even without its affecting story would be an unmissable theatrical experience.
The movie's stunning animation not only made mundane settings gorgeous to behold, it somehow felt like the perfect visual representation of our current cultural moment. "Across the Spider-Verse" is an ecstatic blend of traditional art and advanced animation, which in its eclecticism not only serves to enhance the multiversal storyline of the film, but somehow seems to perfectly represent where we are in 2023. As our collective idea of the past evolves to become less about time's linear progression towards the present and more about viewing it as a spectrum from which we're able to cherry-pick stylistic sensibilities, "Across The Spider-Verse" is a triumphant cultural statement for our time.
Yes, it firmly establishes Miles Morales as a legitimate Spider-Man, both within its own storyline and in a more meta sense. Yes, it does the whole multiverse thing well at a time when many other films are struggling with the concept. Yes, it proves superhero fatigue isn't a thing as long as your movie is good. But for me at least, "Across the Spider-Verse" will forever be a mesmeric representation of how far art and aesthetics have come, and a tantalizing vision of what the future holds. (Joe Roberts)
6. The Boy and the Heron
Hayao Miyazaki never disappoints, but it's still hard to believe just how much emotion he fits into this two-hour film. "The Boy and the Heron" (which in Japan has the much more fitting title of "How Do You Live?") tells the story of a boy, quietly wracked with guilt and grief over his mother's death, who feels alienated from the world around him to the point of engaging in an unsettling act of self-harm. But through a mysterious, chaotic journey through a magical world just next door, he's presented with a way forward.
Like many of Miyazaki's previous works, "The Boy and the Heron" remembers perfectly well what it's like to be a kid, but this movie also knows what it's like to grow old. In addition to being about a kid finding his purpose and moving on from his trauma, the movie's also about the inevitability of death, be it from unexpected tragedy or simple old age. It's a movie that's painfully aware of how little time we all have, how everything crumbles in the end, and how we need to embrace life despite it all. Although this might not be Miyazaki's final film as originally intended, it still functions perfectly as the director's farewell. The fact that it's one of the year's most visually stunning movies (with an amazing soundtrack too) certainly doesn't hurt. (Michael Boyle)
5. Godzilla Minus One
The best "Godzilla" movies are horror stories, and the best of the best are horror stories that tap into Japan's specific fears and anxieties. But while the father of all kaiju cinema has always been a metaphor for nuclear age fears and the lingering trauma of a nation forever scarred by atomic warfare, "Godzilla Minus One" takes that metaphor and finds previously unexplored nooks and crannies. In the hands of writer/director Takashi Yamazaki, the King of Monsters becomes a symbol not just for Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but for Japan's entire World War II experience. Those nuclear fears intermingle with survivor's guilt, battlefield PTSD, and the desperate need for atonement of some kind, any kind, following a brutal conflict that left an entire nation in literal debris.
In "Godzilla Minus One," the giant radioactive lizard arrives in 1947 to trample a nation that's struggling to stand up. And the result isn't just a great Godzilla movie, but a just-plain-terrific piece of cinema. The handful of Godzilla set pieces are stunning, but the film builds its heart around the humans who find their internal struggles brought to the surface as they use limited resources but an unlimited well of courage to save their country from a raging monster. Heart-wrenching melodrama intermingles with explosive action, which intermingles with a Japanese filmmaker looking inward to examine the sins of Imperial Japan and the United States alike ... and to give the Japanese men and women who were among its victims a chance for redemption. (Jacob Hall)
4. May December
Throughout his filmography, Todd Haynes has proven himself a master of exploring transgressive characters existing on the margins, sometimes due to the cruel hierarchies of society but often as a result of their own actions. Inspired by the abusive crimes (and later marriage) of 34-year-old Mary Kay Letourneau with her 12-year-old student, Vili Fualaau, "May December" is a delicious, melodramatic exploration of individuals who reside within fabrications they've convinced themselves are irrefutable truths, and how quickly the threads unravel with the smallest tugs by the realities of their lives.
Natalie Portman's Elizabeth Berry serves as the eyes of the audience, an actress hoping portraying convicted statutory rapist Gracie Atherton (Julianne Moore) — in a dramatization of her crimes against her husband Joe Yoo (Charles Melton) when he was a 12-year-old boy — will take her career to the next level. The more Elizabeth immerses herself in their lives, the brighter the spotlight on the problems simmering beneath the surface of the Atherton-Yoo's marriage becomes, and the more we realize Elizabeth is not the well-intended starlet she appears to be on the surface. This is a film where the subtext often speaks louder than the text, a truly impressive feat against dramatic piano riffs, a weaponized lisp, and conspicuous comments of distraction.
With brilliant performance, especially that of Charles Melton, "May December" refuses to deliver a didactic moral lesson, instead challenging the viewer to sit in unmeasurable discomfort as they unpack their views on victimhood, abuse, manipulation, and their place in a society that treats stories like the Atherton-Yoo's as exploitative entertainment and tabloid fodder. (BJ Colangelo)
3. Past Lives
Celine Song's "Past Lives" is structured like a romance, but more than that, it's an extended meditation on growing up, changing ambitions, links to the past, cultural diaspora, and a constant mourning/celebration of the person you used to be as well as the person you have become. Greta Lee plays Na Young, a woman who moved to the United States from Korea when she was about 12. She changed her name to Nora upon immigrating. She also sharply recalls a close friend she had as a child, a boy named Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), who might have been a romantic boyfriend; dating at age 12 is a little unclear.
A portion of "Past Lives" takes place 12 years later as the now-24-year-old characters have found new paths. The two reconnect on Facebook and begin having increasingly intimate video calls. There is clearly a romance-like affection between the two, but each of them is on a different path. Nora begins to wonder how American she is and how Korean she is. 12 years after that, the 36-year-old characters come into contact again, more mature, and more sure of who they are ... and still connected in ways they can only now begin to describe.
"Past Lives" is warm, humane, intimate, and understands what it's like to grow up. 12, 14, and 36 are all very different ages, and how we approach the world changes. We may feel a connection to our past, but that sometimes leaves us feeling disconnected from the present and the journey we've been on. "Past Lives" deftly talks about identity, love, and the practical applications of both in a vocationally-driven world. It's human and glorious. (Witney Seibold)
2. Killers of the Flower Moon
Based on David Grann's non-fiction book, Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" evolved over time. At first, the film was going to be a true crime story with the FBI swooping in to save the day. And then Scorsese and co-writer Eric Roth let the story evolve, spurned on by star Leonardo DiCaprio. DiCaprio was initially set to play lawman Tom White (a role eventually played by Jesse Plemons), but the actor decided he'd rather play the more complicated, morally bankrupt character Ernest Burkhart. And so "Flower Moon" changed from a crime story into a story about the insidiousness of white supremacy. "Well, we are complicit," Scorsese said in an interview. "But we are. We simply are. So... It's really about everyone. We're all the killers. The European white comes in, Western civilization comes in. We are the killers, and we have to understand that. We have to confront it in ourselves."
Set in the Osage Nation in the 1920s, "Killers of the Flower Moon" focuses on Ernest Burkhart, who returns home from the war and is almost immediately goaded by his uncle William Hale (Robert De Niro, in a smilingly insidious performance) into marrying an Osage woman. It's all part of Hale's plan to steal wealth from the Osage people, who have struck it rich thanks to oil. Ernest marries Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), whom he professes to love. But does he? Maybe. But he loves money more, and he sets out with his uncle on a series of brutal, senseless murders of the Osage people, all in the name of greed. DiCaprio is chilling as the frowning, painfully stupid Ernest, but the film belongs to Gladstone, who gives one of the best performances in a Scorsese movie — ever. She's the heart and soul of the film, carrying a true presence in all of her scenes, speaking volumes sometimes without actually uttering a word.
Disturbing, unflinching, and evenly darkly comedic at times, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is a challenging, sprawling epic; a remarkable work of American cinema that proves that even in his twilight years, Scorsese is still untouchable. (Chris Evangelista)
1. Oppenheimer
In 2023, we received a pair of big-budget movies from two of our most significant storytellers that directly targeted the systemic and societal rot at the heart of America. (Okay, three including Greta Gerwig's "Barbie.") But as much as this year turned into a two-horse race with Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," the consensus pick among the /Film staff ultimately gave the nod to Christopher Nolan's powerhouse of a picture, "Oppenheimer." And a worthy #1 pick it continues to be, even long after the "Barbenheimer" smoke has cleared. The unlikely box office juggernaut crossed all pop culture borders, not least of all because of how skillfully the writer/director's script adapted an intimidating tome and turned what could've been a bland biopic into the year's most cutting, sober-minded, and adult-oriented blockbuster about the man behind the atomic bomb — and the lies we tell ourselves to justify the worst possible consequences of our own actions.
By now, we've come to expect Nolan to wring stunning performances out of talent like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey, Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, and more, along with a heavy dose of timeline-crossing narratives. But "Oppenheimer" takes all the standard "Nolanisms" and channels them into arguably his finest work yet. The tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer is a warning against the dark side of ambition, obsession, and brilliance. There couldn't be a more fitting distillation of one of our most successful living filmmakers — or a more urgently-needed summation of 2023 — than that. (Jeremy Mathai)
How this list was created
This ranking was decided by assembling /Film's writers and editors who are experts on the subject. They discussed their selections in private conversation before submitting a ranked ballot with their choices for the list. Each list was then compiled, with higher ranked titles carrying more weight than lower ranked titles. Ties were broken by calls made by the editorial team, with discussion from the larger group. The final list reflects a general consensus, and therefore, the larger recommendations and opinions of the /Film team.