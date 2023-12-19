The 15 Best Movies Of 2023 Ranked

Why do we tell stories? It's a question that's been at the forefront of Wes Anderson's work for years, yet none more so than in the weirdly wonderful "Asteroid City." Like most of his recent films, his latest offering is a collection of nested narratives. In this case, the movie is a fake documentary about the making of a play about the titular Southwestern desert town circa 1955. When a Junior Stargazer convention is suddenly interrupted by the appearance of a UFO, the entire settlement is put on lockdown by the U.S. government, forcing everyone to stew in their anxiety and confusion.

Yes, "Asteroid City" is Anderson's COVID-19 film, but its themes are much more universal than other pandemic movies. It's a story about the ways stories can bring us closure or help us to better understand our lives and the world around us when real life leaves us feeling merely sad and bewildered. Like any of Anderson's work, the movie's picture-perfect artifice is the point; "Asteroid City" is constantly calling attention to the fact that everything you're seeing is fake, from the flawless shot compositions to the carefully constructed dialogue. Yet, if you can get on Anderson's wavelength, you'll find this is the quirky filmmaker at his most open and vulnerable. It's his way of telling the world why he makes his eccentric art the way he does.

Forget all those lifeless AI Wes Anderson "parodies" you've seen online. "Asteroid City" is a reminder that his movies can be funny and ribald one moment, only to turn around and punch you in the gut so softly it (somehow) knocks you right off your feet. Nobody is making films like him, be they your cup of tea or not. (Sandy Schaefer)