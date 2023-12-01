May December Ending Explained: What Grown-Ups Do

This article contains major spoilers for "May December."

As far back as the Middle Ages, springtime months were frequently depicted in literature as young women, while the later, winter months as old men. The great Geoffrey Chaucer even included a couple in "The Canterbury Tales" named Miss May and Mr. January who were depicted as a young woman and a graying old man. This was written before the Gregorian calendar was accepted which established December as the last month of the year, so updated versions often change his name to "Mr. December." And thus, the expression "May December" was born, a shorthand expression to indicate a large age gap between romantic couples. This is the source of the title of Todd Haynes' latest film, "May December," a delicious melodrama about humanity and boundaries inspired by the real-life scandal and subsequent marriage of 34-year-old Mary Kay Letourneau and her 12-year-old student, Vili Fualaau.

Now available to stream on Netflix, "May December" is the gripping, darkly comedic tale of Elizabeth Berry (Natalie Portman), an actor preparing to portray Gracie Atherton (Julianne Moore), a woman who made headlines (and did jail time) for starting a sexual relationship with her husband Joe Yoo (Charles Melton) when she was in her mid-30s and he was only 12. Make no mistake — this is a relationship birthed out of statutory rape, but Elizabeth comes to spend time with the family and their community during the week of Gracie and Joe's youngest children's high school graduation to learn about their lives and figure out how best Elizabeth can play this woman with honesty.

Waffling between uncomfortable humor that borders on skin-crawling and moral conundrums that no therapist in the world can provide an answer to, "May December" is one of the best films of 2023, and one we'll undoubtedly be talking about for years to come.