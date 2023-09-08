The Boy And The Heron Won't Be Hayao Miyazaki's Final Film After All

Hmm, where have heard this before? In what's become kind of a running joke at this point, fans of Hayao Miyazaki know full well that the legendary director has gone out of his way to announce that he would absolutely, definitely, unquestionably, 100% be retiring on multiple occasions in the past — the last of which happened in 2013. And, each time, he's "unretired" with a flourish by debuting yet another Studio Ghibli hit that has proven beyond a doubt that he made the right decision to keep on creating some of the most sweeping and affecting art we've ever seen. Well, for those looking for a little nostalgia in their lives, here we go again.

Only moments after Miyazaki's latest and (presumably) last film "The Boy and the Heron" held its international premiere to widespread acclaim at the Toronto Film Festival, which is currently ongoing throughout this week, word began to spread that the anime titan's swan song wouldn't be quite so final after all. In a tweet posted by Eli Glasner of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (via Crunchyroll), no less an authority than head of public relations for Studio Ghibli Junichi Nishioka took it upon himself to announce that rumors of Miyazaki's retirement had been greatly exaggerated — or, at least, no longer apply. Reportedly, not only did Nishioka state that "The Boy and the Heron" won't be the famous anime director's last-ever film, but he's already in the early stages of developing his next movie(s), too.

Exiting news for fans of Hayao Miyazaki. Studio Ghibli VP Junichi Nishioka tells us The Boy and the Heron is not Miyazaki's final film and that he is already coming into the office with new ideas. #TIFF23 pic.twitter.com/u9DyyPhJwu — Eli Glasner 🎥 (@glasneronfilm) September 8, 2023

[Exciting] news for fans of Hayao Miyazaki. Studio Ghibli VP Junichi Nishioka tells us The Boy and the Heron is not Miyazaki's final film and that he is already coming into the office with new ideas.

What a turnaround, to say the least.