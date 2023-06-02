Hayao Miyazaki's How Do You Live Won't Have Any Trailers Or Images, Which Is A Real Boss Move

As long ago as 2013, director Hayao Miyazaki — the animator behind multiple masterworks including "My Neighbor Totoro," "Princess Mononoke," and "Spirited Away" — announced his retirement. His most recent film, "The Wind Rises," was his most grounded and adult to date, following the life of the aeronautics engineer Jiro Horikoshi and his gentle ambitions to make beautiful flying machines. The background irony of the film is that Horikoshi's crowning achievement was developing the type of planes that bombed Pearl Harbor. It seemed like a sophisticated and heady film to end a career with. "The Wind Rises" also came after several previous retirement attempts, although Miyazaki claimed that he was quite serious this time.

Unable to put down the pencil, however, Miyazaki will return for one more "one last round" with the upcoming film "How Do You Live?" (due for release in Japan on July 14, 2023).

Perhaps daringly, or perhaps merely knowing that the Miyazaki name is enough to attract audiences, "How Do You Live?" will be released without using any stills or footage from the film. It was announced on the Catsuka Twitter account that the film's teaser poster will be the only image made available to the public prior to the release of the film. The poster bears a sketch — not a still from the film — of a human wearing a bird-shaped hood or helmet of some kind. Audiences in Japan will have to get used to that single image, as it will be the only one they'll see for the next several weeks.

A North American release date for "How Do You Live?" has not yet been announced, nor has an international ad campaign. It's entirely likely that international marketing could very well include stills and footage for the movie.