Godzilla X Kong Promises More Titanus Doug, The Funniest Titan

The American MonsterVerse has its issues, like underwhelming human stories — especially compared to the Japanese "Godzilla" movies — but it does deliver on the big-budget kaiju action and worldbuilding. These movies present the kind of awesome destruction that can only be achieved by spending hundreds of millions of dollars, and it rules. Meanwhile, where most of the Japanese "Godzilla" movies are only loosely connected, the MonsterVerse has created a proper continuity of kaiju mayhem.

The MonsterVerse is full of strange creatures and locations connected through the outlandish concept of the Hollow Earth (a thing that raises twice as many questions as it even begins to answer). Sure, Godzilla and Kong are the stars, but there are so many other kaiju and critters that have got their time to shine, whether it's Japanese icons like Mothra and Ghidora, or new kaiju like Titanus Doug. It's the latter kaiju that has enjoyed the biggest level of spontaneous popularity — because, of course, the internet would take what's otherwise a one-off joke side character and turn them into a fan favorite.

Speaking with IGN, director Adam Wingard explained that Titanus Doug will actually get more screen time in "Godzilla x Kong." According to Wingard, Doug is "a character I think people have ownership of just because they kind of made him viral in a MonsterVerse sort of way."

Titanus Doug is only really seen for a few seconds in "Godzilla vs. Kong" when we visit the Hollow Earth. The lizard-like creature has a rather friendly look that fans took for a smile, comparing him to a dog. This quickly led to Doug gaining a significant fanbase all his own.