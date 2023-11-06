Star Wars Had One Hilariously Simple Requirement When Casting Boba Fett

While Jason Wingreen voiced the character, the role of playing Boba onscreen in "The Empire Strikes Back" went to Jeremy Bulloch. Bulloch told Star Wars Insider, "I think the secret to playing Boba Fett — if you can say I played it — is the less you do, the better. There is no point in Boba Fett waving his gun around and saying 'Look at me.' He was very cool, and he didn't move much. I thought of Boba Fett as Clint Eastwood in a suit of armor."

It's funny that he says "if you can say I played it." In fact, his casting didn't actually involve much acting on his part. Even Bulloch said that it was the suit that did the heavy lifting. Still, someone had to be in it. Bulloch added, "Number one, he has respect from people because he captured Han Solo. He answers Darth Vader back, and he also has a fantastic costume — and I was lucky because I fit the suit." That was, in fact, how he got cast. He fit the suit.

Bulloch (who also played Sheckil, the Imperial officer who grabs Leia on Cloud City) explained that his half-brother — the movie's associate producer, Robert Watts — said he should come try out. "They're looking for people to fit the costume," he said. "Who knows — it could have been a stunt man playing it."

