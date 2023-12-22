Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Is Finally Filling In The Gaps Between Two Godzilla Movies

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters."

Ever since it was announced that the Monster-Verse would expand to television with (the somewhat clunkily-titled) "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," it felt clear that the series would have to balance kaiju action with human drama in a way none of the big-screen efforts have quite managed to accomplish so far. The early returns have been promising enough (you can check out /Film's review by Chris Evangelista here, which made the case for upping the monster mayhem), with last week's episode "Terrifying Miracles" perhaps finding the best of both worlds. That storyline, involving our present-day characters (led by the trio of Anna Sawai's Cate, Ren Watabe's Kentaro, and Kiersey Clemons's May) searching for Cate and Kentaro's long-lost father Hiroshi (Takehiro Hira), intersected dramatically with the (re)discovery of Godzilla.

By comparison, this week's "Will the Real May Please Stand Up?" dives right back to its human-sized concerns ... but, in the process, includes some major Easter eggs that further connect the two most recent "Godzilla" movies while also hinting at the long-term stakes of the series. To this point, "Monarch" has most directly featured callbacks to the 2014 "Godzilla" movie, rather than setting up any blatant connective tissue for movies set further along in the timeline — such as "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Godzilla vs. Kong." That has finally changed as of episode 7 in one of the show's biggest crossovers yet, casually announced in a last-minute reveal that may not have felt as momentous as it actually is.

In other words, if you ran to Google to look up what "Apex Cybernetics" means, consider this the explainer for you.