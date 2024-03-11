Godzilla Minus One Is Officially The First Movie In The Franchise To Win An Oscar

It may have taken a full seven decades, but Godzilla is finally an Academy Award winner. Indeed, "Godzilla Minus One" was not only the first movie to be nominated for an Oscar in the franchise's long, storied history, but it also became the first one to win an award on Hollywood's biggest night. The win caps off a truly amazing run for a movie that kind of came out of nowhere to become a genuine breakout mainstream success story. More on that in a moment.

Director Takashi Yamazaki's "Godzilla Minus One" took home the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. Yamazaki was nominated for his work on the film's VFX alongside the rest of his team including Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima. "The possibility of standing on this stage seemed out of reach," Yamazaki said in his emotional acceptance speech, before concluding with, "We did it, thank you."

Yamazaki and his team pulled off something that no other "Godzilla" movie has ever managed to do. Dating back to the original 1954 classic that started it all, no film in the franchise has ever made enough noise with the Academy to garner a nomination, let alone a win. Yes, it's tough to imagine a movie like "Godzilla vs. Kong" being nominated for Best Picture, for example, but be it for visual effects or other technical categories, it's truly hard to believe that this is the first time the King of the Monsters got his day in the sun.

It's hard to think of a more deserving movie. This isn't an example of the Academy righting a wrong and handing out a long overdue award to the wrong film — a truly outstanding movie won an award it very much deserved to win. As I've argued several times before, this might be the best argument ever for "Godzilla as legitimate cinema."