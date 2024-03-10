Movies

A Complete List Of The 2024 Oscar Winners

Oppenheimer Universal Pictures
By Chris Evangelista/

It's Hollywood's biggest night — and all the stars are out! Movie stars, that is! Yes, it's time for the Oscars, the yearly ceremony where Hollywood pats itself on the back for a job well done. And you know what? The nominees this year are pretty darn solid! Christopher Nolan's thriller-biopic "Oppenheimer" leads the pack with a whopping 13 nominations. Will this finally be the year Nolan takes home Oscar gold? It sure seems that way — but you never know. There could be some surprises in store. Follow along with us here at /Film as we bring you the winners of the 2024 Oscars in real time. We'll be keeping this post updated throughout the night, so put on your tux and/or gown and get ready for all the glitz and glamor of a potentially boring awards ceremony! 

And the nominees are...

Oscars ABC

Best Picture

  • "American Fiction"
  • "Anatomy of a Fall"
  • "Barbie"
  • "The Holdovers"
  • "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • "Maestro"
  • "Oppenheimer"
  • "Past Lives"
  • "Poor Things"
  • "The Zone of Interest"

Best Actor

  • Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"
  • Colman Domingo, "Rustin"
  • Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"
  • Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"
  • Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Best Actress

  • Annette Bening, "Nyad"
  • Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"
  • Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"
  • Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Best Supporting Actor

  • Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"
  • Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"
  • Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"
  • Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best Director

  • Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"
  • Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"
  • Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Best Visual Effects

  • "The Creator"
  • "Godzilla Minus One"
  • "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
  • "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"
  • "Napoleon"

Best Original Score

  • "American Fiction"
  • "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
  • "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • "Oppenheimer"
  • "Poor Things"

Best Original Song

  • "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"
  • "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"
  • "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie"
  • "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot"
  • "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Best Documentary Feature Film

  • "20 Days in Mariupol"
  • "Bobi Wine: The People's President"
  • "The Eternal Memory"
  • "Four Daughters"
  • "To Kill a Tiger"

Best Cinematography

  • "El Conde"
  • "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • "Maestro"
  • "Oppenheimer"
  • "Poor Things"

Best Live-Action Short Film

  • "The After"
  • "Invincible"
  • "Knight of Fortune"
  • "Red, White and Blue"
  • "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"

Best Documentary Short Film

  • "The ABCs of Book Banning"
  • "The Barber of Little Rock"
  • "Island in Between"
  • "The Last Repair Shop"
  • "Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó"

Best Film Editing

  • "Anatomy of a Fall"
  • "The Holdovers"
  • "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • "Oppenheimer"
  • "Poor Things"

Best Sound

  • "The Creator"
  • "Maestro"
  • "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"
  • "Oppenheimer"
  • "The Zone of Interest"

Best Supporting Actress

The Holdovers Focus Features

  • Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"
  • Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"
  • America Ferrera, "Barbie"
  • Jodie Foster, "Nyad"
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers" (WINNER)

Best Animated Feature Film & Best Animated Short Film

Heron Toho

Best Animated Feature Film

  • "The Boy and the Heron" (WINNER)
  • "Elemental"
  • "Nimona"
  • "Robot Dreams"
  • "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short Film

  • "Letter to a Pig"
  • "Ninety-Five Senses"
  • "Our Uniform"
  • "Pachyderme"
  • "War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko" (WINNER)

Best Original Screenplay

AOAF Neon

  • "Anatomy of a Fall" (WINNER)
  • "The Holdovers"
  • "Maestro"
  • "May December"
  • "Past Lives"

Best Adapted Screenplay

Amazon MGM

  • "American Fiction" (WINNER)
  • "Barbie"
  • "Oppenheimer"
  • "Poor Things"
  • "The Zone of Interest"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling & Best Production Design

Searchlight Pictures

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • "Golda"
  • "Maestro"
  • "Oppenheimer"
  • "Poor Things" (WINNER)
  • "Society of the Snow"

Best Production Design

  • "Barbie"
  • "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • "Napoleon"
  • "Oppenheimer"
  • "Poor Things" (WINNER)

Best Costume Design

Searchlight Pictures

  • "Barbie"
  • "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • "Napoleon"
  • "Oppenheimer"
  • "Poor Things" (WINNER)

Best International Feature Film

A24

  • "Io Capitano," Italy
  • "Perfect Days," Japan
  • "Society of the Snow," Spain
  • "The Teachers' Lounge," Germany
  • "The Zone of Interest," United Kingdom (WINNER)

Recommended