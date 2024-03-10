A Complete List Of The 2024 Oscar Winners

It's Hollywood's biggest night — and all the stars are out! Movie stars, that is! Yes, it's time for the Oscars, the yearly ceremony where Hollywood pats itself on the back for a job well done. And you know what? The nominees this year are pretty darn solid! Christopher Nolan's thriller-biopic "Oppenheimer" leads the pack with a whopping 13 nominations. Will this finally be the year Nolan takes home Oscar gold? It sure seems that way — but you never know. There could be some surprises in store. Follow along with us here at /Film as we bring you the winners of the 2024 Oscars in real time. We'll be keeping this post updated throughout the night, so put on your tux and/or gown and get ready for all the glitz and glamor of a potentially boring awards ceremony!