A Complete List Of The 2024 Oscar Winners
It's Hollywood's biggest night — and all the stars are out! Movie stars, that is! Yes, it's time for the Oscars, the yearly ceremony where Hollywood pats itself on the back for a job well done. And you know what? The nominees this year are pretty darn solid! Christopher Nolan's thriller-biopic "Oppenheimer" leads the pack with a whopping 13 nominations. Will this finally be the year Nolan takes home Oscar gold? It sure seems that way — but you never know. There could be some surprises in store. Follow along with us here at /Film as we bring you the winners of the 2024 Oscars in real time. We'll be keeping this post updated throughout the night, so put on your tux and/or gown and get ready for all the glitz and glamor of a potentially boring awards ceremony!
And the nominees are...
Best Picture
- "American Fiction"
- "Anatomy of a Fall"
- "Barbie"
- "The Holdovers"
- "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "Maestro"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Past Lives"
- "Poor Things"
- "The Zone of Interest"
Best Actor
- Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"
- Colman Domingo, "Rustin"
- Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"
- Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"
- Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"
Best Actress
- Annette Bening, "Nyad"
- Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"
- Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"
- Emma Stone, "Poor Things"
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"
- Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"
- Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"
- Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"
Best Director
- Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"
- Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"
- Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"
- Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"
Best Visual Effects
- "The Creator"
- "Godzilla Minus One"
- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
- "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"
- "Napoleon"
Best Original Score
- "American Fiction"
- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
- "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Poor Things"
Best Original Song
- "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"
- "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"
- "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie"
- "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot"
- "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Best Documentary Feature Film
- "20 Days in Mariupol"
- "Bobi Wine: The People's President"
- "The Eternal Memory"
- "Four Daughters"
- "To Kill a Tiger"
Best Cinematography
- "El Conde"
- "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "Maestro"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Poor Things"
Best Live-Action Short Film
- "The After"
- "Invincible"
- "Knight of Fortune"
- "Red, White and Blue"
- "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"
Best Documentary Short Film
- "The ABCs of Book Banning"
- "The Barber of Little Rock"
- "Island in Between"
- "The Last Repair Shop"
- "Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó"
Best Film Editing
- "Anatomy of a Fall"
- "The Holdovers"
- "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Poor Things"
Best Sound
- "The Creator"
- "Maestro"
- "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "The Zone of Interest"
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"
- Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"
- America Ferrera, "Barbie"
- Jodie Foster, "Nyad"
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers" (WINNER)
Best Animated Feature Film & Best Animated Short Film
Best Animated Feature Film
- "The Boy and the Heron" (WINNER)
- "Elemental"
- "Nimona"
- "Robot Dreams"
- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short Film
- "Letter to a Pig"
- "Ninety-Five Senses"
- "Our Uniform"
- "Pachyderme"
- "War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko" (WINNER)
Best Original Screenplay
- "Anatomy of a Fall" (WINNER)
- "The Holdovers"
- "Maestro"
- "May December"
- "Past Lives"
Best Adapted Screenplay
- "American Fiction" (WINNER)
- "Barbie"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Poor Things"
- "The Zone of Interest"
Best Makeup and Hairstyling & Best Production Design
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- "Golda"
- "Maestro"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Poor Things" (WINNER)
- "Society of the Snow"
Best Production Design
- "Barbie"
- "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "Napoleon"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Poor Things" (WINNER)
Best Costume Design
- "Barbie"
- "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "Napoleon"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Poor Things" (WINNER)
Best International Feature Film
- "Io Capitano," Italy
- "Perfect Days," Japan
- "Society of the Snow," Spain
- "The Teachers' Lounge," Germany
- "The Zone of Interest," United Kingdom (WINNER)