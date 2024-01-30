Godzilla Minus One Just Passed A Major Box Office Milestone

Nearly two months into its box office run, "Godzilla Minus One" continues to make noise. Toho's surprise hit entry in the long-running franchise is riding high, having recently secured a historic Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects, with the black and white "Minus Color" edition of the film hitting theaters over the weekend. The combination of events was enough to give the film a healthy boost on what figures to be its final weekend in theaters in the U.S. But it's going out with a bang and some impressive milestones under its belt.

Takashi Yamazaki's widely-acclaimed "Godzilla" film pulled in $2.7 million in its most recent weekend (in large part thanks to the black and white version), putting it back in the top 10 on the charts, per The Numbers. That also finally pushed it over the $100 million mark at the global box office. It has now earned $55 million domestically to go with $47.6 million internationally, giving it a grand total of $102.6 million. Toho will finally be pulling the film from theaters on February 1. Considering that it was originally only supposed to have a one-week engagement, lasting two whole months is nothing shy of remarkable. To that end, it's worth remembering that 2016's "Shin Godzilla" (which was also very well-liked) made just $1.9 million during its entire run in the U.S.

The domestic figure for this movie is particularly important because that now puts "Godzilla Minus One" amongst the highest-grossing non-English-language films ever domestically. It's managed to surpass 2002's "Hero" ($53.7 million) and 2019's Best Picture-winner "Parasite" ($53.4 million) — not adjusting for inflation — and is below only 1997's "Life Is Beautiful" ($57.6 million) and 2000's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" ($129 million). That is some incredibly good company to be in, to put it lightly.