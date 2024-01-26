The Legendary 'Lightbulb' Moment That (Maybe) Gave Birth To Godzilla

When the monster was invented in 1954, Godzilla stood as a symbol of nuclear devastation. Indeed, in March of 1954, shortly before Ishiro Honda's film "Gojira" was made, a group of fishermen aboard the ship Daigo Fukuryu Maru was exposed to radiation from a nearby American nuclear bomb test in the Bikini Atoll. One of the fishermen died of radiation poisoning and their fish were irradiated, causing a public panic about the safety of their food and the effects nuclear fallout may be having on the local fauna. As all cineastes know, Godzilla was an animal mutated by nuclear tests, turning into a nuclear-powered, unstoppable force of destruction. Godzilla echoed the devastation of the nuclear bomb that Japan had suffered at the hands of America. Honda's original "Gojira" is a somber and downbeat film about how weapons of mass destruction will never be done destroying us.

In the years since Godzilla's underlying meaning has changed several times. In the later films of the Heisei era, the Japanese government went back in time to prevent the creation of Godzilla, only to later deliberately create a new Godzilla, made to fight King Ghidorah. Godzilla was now a symbol of Japanese pride and military might.

The original "Gojira" was produced by Tomoyuki Tanaka, and written by Honda and his co-screenwriter Takeo Murata. Sadly, it's a little unclear as to which of these people initially had the idea for Godzilla, thanks to a story that Tanaka told in the 2004 "Godzilla on My Mind: Fifty Years of the King of Monsters" by William Tsutsui. By Tanaka's telling, Godzilla was all his idea, and it came to him after a crisis at Toho. It seems that a high-profile production had fallen through and he needed a new film fast.