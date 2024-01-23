News Movie News

Here's The Complete List Of 2024 Oscar Nominations

Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer Universal Pictures
By Hannah Shaw-Williams/

The 96th Academy Awards are less than two months away, and while Oscar nominations can sometimes be predictable, the ceremony itself often throws us curveballs. Will the Best Picture presenters read out the name of the wrong movie? Will there be any impromptu acts of violence on stage? Will someone whip out a hot dog cannon and start firing hot dogs into the audience? There's no way to be sure, but bring mustard just in case.

This year's Oscars ceremony will take place in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 10, 2024, with events kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. Last year's host, Jimmy Kimmel, is returning to emcee the proceedings for the fourth time. Today, Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid got things rolling by revealing the complete list of nominees for the 2024 Oscars. Read on to find out if your fave was honored or snubbed.

The 2024 Oscars nominees

Lily Gladstone and Martin Scorsese on the set of Killers of the Flower Moon Apple Studios

Best Picture

  • American Fiction

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Barbie

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Past Lives

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Directing

  • Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro

  • Colman Domingo, Rustin

  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie

  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Annette Bening, Nyad

  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro

  • Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

  • America Ferrera, Barbie

  • Jodie Foster, Nyad

  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  • American Fiction

  • Barbie

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Writing (Original Screenplay)

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • Maestro

  • May December

  • Past Lives

Animated Feature Film

  • The Boy and the Heron

  • Elemental

  • Nimona

  • Robot Dreams

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Cinematography

  • El Conde

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Costume Design

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Documentary Feature Film

  • Bobi Wine: The People's President

  • The Eternal Memory

  • Four Daughters

  • To Kill a Tiger

  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short Film

  • The ABCs of Book Banning

  • The Barber of Little Rock

  • Island In Between

  • The Last Repair Shop

  • Nai Nai & Wài Pó

Film Editing

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

International Feature Film

  • Io Capitano

  • Perfect Days

  • Society of the Snow

  • The Teachers' Lounge

  • The Zone of Interest

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Golda

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • Society of the Snow

Music (Original Score)

  • American Fiction

  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Music (Original Song)

  • "The Fire Inside", Flamin' Hot

  • "I'm Just Ken", Barbie,

  • "It Never Went Away", American Symphony

  • "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)", Killers of the Flower Moon

  • "What Was I Mader For?", Barbie

Production Design

    • Barbie

    • Killers of the Flower Moon

    • Napoleon

    • Oppenheimer

    • Poor Things

Short Film (Animated)

  • Letter to a Pig

  • Ninety-Five Senses

  • Our Unicorn

  • Pachyderme

  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Short Film (Live Action)

  • The After

  • Invincible

  • Knight of Fortune

  • Red, White and Blue

  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Sound

  • The Creator

  • Maestro

  • Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning

  • Oppenheimer

  • The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

  • The Creator

  • Godzilla Minus One

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

  • Napoleon

