Here's The Complete List Of 2024 Oscar Nominations
The 96th Academy Awards are less than two months away, and while Oscar nominations can sometimes be predictable, the ceremony itself often throws us curveballs. Will the Best Picture presenters read out the name of the wrong movie? Will there be any impromptu acts of violence on stage? Will someone whip out a hot dog cannon and start firing hot dogs into the audience? There's no way to be sure, but bring mustard just in case.
This year's Oscars ceremony will take place in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 10, 2024, with events kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. Last year's host, Jimmy Kimmel, is returning to emcee the proceedings for the fourth time. Today, Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid got things rolling by revealing the complete list of nominees for the 2024 Oscars. Read on to find out if your fave was honored or snubbed.
The 2024 Oscars nominees
Best Picture
-
American Fiction
-
Anatomy of a Fall
-
Barbie
-
The Holdovers
-
Killers of the Flower Moon
-
Maestro
-
Oppenheimer
-
Past Lives
-
Poor Things
-
The Zone of Interest
Directing
-
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
-
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
-
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
-
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
-
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Actor in a Leading Role
-
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
-
Colman Domingo, Rustin
-
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
-
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
-
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Actor in a Supporting Role
-
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
-
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
-
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
-
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
-
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Actress in a Leading Role
-
Annette Bening, Nyad
-
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
-
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
-
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
-
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Actress in a Supporting Role
-
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
-
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
-
America Ferrera, Barbie
-
Jodie Foster, Nyad
-
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
-
American Fiction
-
Barbie
-
Oppenheimer
-
Poor Things
-
The Zone of Interest
Writing (Original Screenplay)
-
Anatomy of a Fall
-
The Holdovers
-
Maestro
-
May December
-
Past Lives
Animated Feature Film
-
The Boy and the Heron
-
Elemental
-
Nimona
-
Robot Dreams
-
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Cinematography
-
El Conde
-
Killers of the Flower Moon
-
Maestro
-
Oppenheimer
-
Poor Things
Costume Design
-
Barbie
-
Killers of the Flower Moon
-
Napoleon
-
Oppenheimer
-
Poor Things
Documentary Feature Film
-
Bobi Wine: The People's President
-
The Eternal Memory
-
Four Daughters
-
To Kill a Tiger
-
20 Days in Mariupol
Documentary Short Film
-
The ABCs of Book Banning
-
The Barber of Little Rock
-
Island In Between
-
The Last Repair Shop
-
Nai Nai & Wài Pó
Film Editing
-
Anatomy of a Fall
-
The Holdovers
-
Killers of the Flower Moon
-
Oppenheimer
-
Poor Things
International Feature Film
-
Io Capitano
-
Perfect Days
-
Society of the Snow
-
The Teachers' Lounge
-
The Zone of Interest
Makeup and Hairstyling
-
Golda
-
Maestro
-
Oppenheimer
-
Poor Things
-
Society of the Snow
Music (Original Score)
-
American Fiction
-
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
-
Killers of the Flower Moon
-
Oppenheimer
-
Poor Things
Music (Original Song)
-
"The Fire Inside", Flamin' Hot
-
"I'm Just Ken", Barbie,
-
"It Never Went Away", American Symphony
-
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)", Killers of the Flower Moon
-
"What Was I Mader For?", Barbie
Production Design
-
Barbie
-
Killers of the Flower Moon
-
Napoleon
-
Oppenheimer
-
Poor Things
Short Film (Animated)
-
Letter to a Pig
-
Ninety-Five Senses
-
Our Unicorn
-
Pachyderme
-
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko
Short Film (Live Action)
-
The After
-
Invincible
-
Knight of Fortune
-
Red, White and Blue
-
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Sound
-
The Creator
-
Maestro
-
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning
-
Oppenheimer
-
The Zone of Interest
Visual Effects
-
The Creator
-
Godzilla Minus One
-
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
-
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
-
Napoleon