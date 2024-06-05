Tarot Is 2024's Sneaky Horror Box Office Hit - Here's How Sony Made It Happen

It has not been a particularly great year for horror movies theatrically. 2024 has been, to put it mildly, pretty rough at the box office overall, with the summer season suffering one disappointment after another. Smaller movies like "In a Violent Nature" are finding success right now, but Hollywood has yet to have a true horror movie breakout hit this year. However, amidst the rubble there is a pretty impressive success story in the form of "Tarot."

Released by Sony on May 3 right alongside Universal's splashy blockbuster "The Fall Guy" to kick off the summer season, "Tarot" opened to an unassuming $6.5 million, placing number four on the charts that weekend. That's not exactly a blockbuster debut, to put it lightly. But the studio was thrifty with this one, making it for just $8.5 million. More importantly, they were also very thrifty and targeted with the marketing spend, which has allowed the film to become something of a sleeper hit. It has since amassed $42 million worldwide — more than Universal's "Abigail" ($41.5 million) and Blumhouse's "Imaginary" ($39.1 million). Both of those movies cost more to make and had far more wide-ranging marketing campaigns.

"When you're talking about $30 million [marketing] spends, you're talking about big TV ads," explained Scott Glassgold in a recent interview with /Film to discuss how Sony managed to pull this off. Glassgold was the on-the-ground producer of "Tarot." This movie didn't have a $30 million marketing spend. While Glassgold couldn't reveal a specific figure he did say "it's significantly less than that."

Glassgold's previously worked with Sony's Screen Gems division on the Scream Gems lab, which was designed to nurture first-time filmmakers. There, he made an acclaimed short film called "Blink" with Spenser Cohen and Anna Hallberg, who ended up writing and directing "Tarot." The short, which starred Sophie Thatcher before her star-making turn on "Yellowjackets," went over so well that the studio opted to let Conner and Hallberg direct the film, with Glassgold coming aboard as a producer.