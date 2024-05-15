Netflix's NFL Deal Is The Streamer's Biggest Investment In Live Sports – Here's Why It's A Huge Deal

The biggest problem the industry is facing right now is that cable is dying, which means the years of turning nice profits from linear TV are dying, too. Streaming, meanwhile, has yet to become profitable for most of these companies. If it's profitable at all, as it's become for Max, those profits don't touch the heydays of cable. In short, streaming must make more money in the coming years and sports is a way to squeeze more money out of it.

Aside from the price hikes, these games contain ad-breaks, even for customers who pay for Netflix's ad-free tears. As a result, Netflix can sell (presumably pricey) ad slots during these games, which will bring in even more revenue. That's probably going to be the model for sports going forward for the major streamers, just as it was for cable and live TV for decades. Everything old is becoming new again. Case in point, streaming bundles are becoming a thing, which is basically just going to emulate cable for the streaming age.

Netflix already had success with its 2023 docuseries "Quarterback." They've had success with other sports-related programming. It only makes sense that they are now pursuing live sports. As for whether or not that's a good thing for fans? That remains to be seen.

For the moment, NFL die-hards who want to watch every single game need to pay for Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV, Prime Video for Thursday Night Football, and now Netflix for the Christmas games, not to mention Peacock. That's a lot of money to shell out, and switching streaming services isn't quite as simple as flipping the channels used to be on cable, at least not yet. For the moment, it's easy to imagine this all being frustrating to the average viewer. I say this as a die-hard NFL fan who finds it all frustrating. But this is what the future is going to be and there is no going back now, for better or worse.