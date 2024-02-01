Disney Follows Netflix, Declares War On Password Sharing On Its Streaming Services

Is anyone else starting to feel like this whole "streaming revolution" thing isn't turning out to be the panacea we all hoped it would be? Most of us only got on board with this industry-wide push to cut the cable cord because it promised a cheap, convenient, and ad-free alternative. After all, surely we could trust tech companies to hold up their end of the bargain instead of progressively making the user experience worse and worse in search of squeezing every last penny out of this grift, right? Well, streaming services are jacking up the prices if you want to avoid ads, entire titles are disappearing into the digital vacuum at the drop of a hat, and now even the victimless crime of sharing passwords is becoming a thing of the past.

Not even a year after reports that Netflix would be cracking down on password-sharing among subscribers, Disney is now following in their lead — which means anyone who pays for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ is about to start feeling the heat. According to The New York Times, the three streaming services updated and laid out changes to their respective subscriber agreements on January 25, 2024. Today, users finally began receiving emails laying out the new language in stark and unambiguous terms, such as specifying that, "We are adding limitations on sharing your account outside of your household." Screenshots of the email are provided below.

Disney+

Disney+

Hulu will begin enforcing its crackdown on March 14, 2024. Renewed efforts to test the patience of streaming subscribers everywhere, it seems, are doomed to continue indefinitely.