Streamers Reinvent Cable As Disney+, Hulu, And Max Offer Bundle Subscription

If, like many of us, you're often struck by just how many subscription services you're paying for, you'll probably be pleased to learn that there'll soon be an easier way to bundle three of the biggest into one subscription. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Disney are teaming up to offer a streaming package that will bundle Disney+, Hulu, and Max into one subscription. The bundle is set to arrive this summer complete with the increasingly prevalent ad-free and ad-supported options. As of now, there's no exact release date or pricing details, but there will surely be more news on that front in the very near future.

While Warner Discovery CEO David Zaslav has made a habit of partnering with other studios since taking on the Warner Bros. brand, licensing certain movies and TV shows to Roku and Tubi and previously licensing HBO originals to Netflix, this latest move is a significant moment. A Warner/Disney team-up certainly didn't seem like the most likely scenario, but as studios try to wring some money out of their streaming businesses, these kinds of deals will likely become more common. Disney has offered bundles of its Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ subscriptions for some time, and since becoming the sole owner of Hulu, the company has recently rolled that streaming service into the Disney+ platform. But with Max joining those other services, Warner and Disney can offer an impressively diverse catalog that gives them a real chance of competing with the biggest streamer in the game, Netflix.