Disney Will Now Be The Sole Owner Of Hulu – Here's What This Means To You

It's official: Disney is going to be the sole owner of Hulu. Disney has essentially been fully in control of the streaming service for years now, but there was an outstanding agreement between the Mouse House and NBCUniversal looming. NBCU still owned one-third of the streamer and, per an agreement reached by the companies in 2019, that ownership was going to need to be settled. It has now indeed been settled, with Disney agreeing to pay NBCU for their share.

Disney announced the deal in a press release, with the company saying it expects to pay approximately $8.61 billion for the remaining stake of Hulu. This represents one-third of the $27.5 billion floor value for Hulu that was set when the companies entered into their agreement in 2019. There is an appraisal process that could change the value, in which case Disney might have to pay more, but either way, the result will be the same: NBCUniversal's only streaming service will be Peacock, and Disney will fully own and operate Hulu from here on out. It's an important moment in the streaming wars that could end up changing things for viewers down the line. More on that in a moment.

"The acquisition of Comcast's stake in Hulu at fair market value will further Disney's streaming objectives," Disney said in the press release. That's, admittedly, not the most enthusiastic statement. When the deal was first made in 2019, streaming looked like the unrivaled future in media. In 2023, reality has set in and it's clear that for all of these various streaming services to reach profitability, things are going to need to change. Hence, all of the recent price increases. Plus, having to fork over nearly $9 billion to own Hulu outright doesn't get Disney any closer to profitability in the short term.