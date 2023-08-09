Hulu And Disney+ Will Soon Increase Prices And Crack Down On Password Sharing

All is not well at the House of Mouse. On a live-broadcast quarterly earnings call today, the returned prodigal CEO Bob Iger announced two troubling indications of Disney's current financial state: the company will soon significantly raise the price of certain subscription packages for Hulu and Disney+, and also intends to roll out a password-sharing crackdown program in 2024, following in the footsteps of Netflix, which now charges you to share your password.

The news is troubling but not surprising, as the last quarter heralded the arrival of several telltale signs of economic hardship for the company. After launching in late 2019, Disney+ took no time to become a streaming juggernaut, surpassing Netflix's total subscriber base by the summer of 2021. Later that year they sweetened the deal, offering steep discounts if you signed up on select "Disney days," with some offers reaching as low as $1.99 for the first month.

At the turn of 2023 Disney+ posted its first subscriber losses, and it's only been downhill from there. The streamer lost an estimated 11.7 million subscribers in the three-month period that ended on July 1, 2023. A report by Variety notes that a good deal of that drop can be attributed to a 24 percent subscriber loss in India due to a strategy shift in the Disney+Hotstar service bundle. But today's announcements regarding password sharing and monthly subscription costs point to more generalized problems that won't be easily resolved. Let's dig into what that means for the average Disney+ and/or Hulu subscriber.