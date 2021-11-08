Disney+ Offers A Sweet Deal For New And Returning Subscribers

Set aside November 12, 2021 on your calendars, folks. The first Disney+ Day is set to commence with the arrival of several new and returning titles on Disney+ (including "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Jungle Cruise," "Home Sweet Home Alone," and much more) and the strong likelihood of sneak peeks of upcoming studio projects, but Disney is sweetening the deal even more with a special promotion for its one-month subscription price. From now until November 14, 2021, new subscribers will have the option of only having to pay a fee of $1.99 for one month of Disney+, though the catch is that those who stick around afterwards will see their charge revert back to the original $7.99 per month fee.

The Disney press release laid out all the information, which you can see below:

To celebrate the first two years of the service and all the new content to come, Disney+ is inviting fans to join the community with a special, limited-time offer. From now until Sunday, November 14, new and eligible returning subscribers in the US and select countries can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99 (then $7.99/mo.) by signing up at www.DisneyPlus.com/DisneyPlusDay and join in on all of the Disney+ Day celebrations.

On top of this promotion, Disney also announced a partnership with AMC Theatres where select locations will host four mystery screenings a day of classic Disney films for only $5 a ticket, from November 12 to November 14. This resembles AMC's recent Halloween screenings last month, in which moviegoers could purchase discounted tickets for selected horror movies that would be kept a surprise until the film started playing. Other Disney+ Day offers will include Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort perks for Disney+ subscribers, discounted merchandise, and more.

Disney+ Day starts its festivities on November 12, 2021 at at 6:00 A.M. PST.