Disney+ Offers A Sweet Deal For New And Returning Subscribers
Netflix had "Tudum," Warner Bros. boosted its upcoming superhero-themed titles for HBO Max with DC FanDome, and now Disney is joining the party with the studio's very own "Disney+ Day" later this week. Of course, Disney tends to hold multiple investors calls over the course of the year that tease new projects and give executives a chance to comment on recent successes (although the last one didn't go over very well, all things considered). This "grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company," however, will specifically exist to mark the anniversary of Disney+ first being made available and almost immediately vacuuming up subscribers at an incredible pace.
To further celebrate the occasion and promote the streaming service even more, Disney is extending a dramatic discount for both new and returning subscribers who choose to take advantage of this limited-time offer. Check out the details below.
Disney+ Day Deals
Set aside November 12, 2021 on your calendars, folks. The first Disney+ Day is set to commence with the arrival of several new and returning titles on Disney+ (including "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Jungle Cruise," "Home Sweet Home Alone," and much more) and the strong likelihood of sneak peeks of upcoming studio projects, but Disney is sweetening the deal even more with a special promotion for its one-month subscription price. From now until November 14, 2021, new subscribers will have the option of only having to pay a fee of $1.99 for one month of Disney+, though the catch is that those who stick around afterwards will see their charge revert back to the original $7.99 per month fee.
The Disney press release laid out all the information, which you can see below:
To celebrate the first two years of the service and all the new content to come, Disney+ is inviting fans to join the community with a special, limited-time offer. From now until Sunday, November 14, new and eligible returning subscribers in the US and select countries can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99 (then $7.99/mo.) by signing up at www.DisneyPlus.com/DisneyPlusDay and join in on all of the Disney+ Day celebrations.
On top of this promotion, Disney also announced a partnership with AMC Theatres where select locations will host four mystery screenings a day of classic Disney films for only $5 a ticket, from November 12 to November 14. This resembles AMC's recent Halloween screenings last month, in which moviegoers could purchase discounted tickets for selected horror movies that would be kept a surprise until the film started playing. Other Disney+ Day offers will include Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort perks for Disney+ subscribers, discounted merchandise, and more.
Disney+ Day starts its festivities on November 12, 2021 at at 6:00 A.M. PST.