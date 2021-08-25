Netflix's Tudum Will Be Like Comic-Con For, Uh, Netflix

Netflix starts off the video by having various actors clunkily attempt to hang a lampshade on the precise pronunciation of the chosen title which, uh, doesn't exactly help the cause in making "Tudum" seem more like a catchy marketable term rather than a somewhat alarming-sounding medical condition. But hey, this wouldn't be the first time in recent memory that a major studio has had trouble with branding. Netflix might be in for some light social media mockery over this, but they'll likely get the last laugh once everyone actually tunes in to the event.

In any case, the inaugural livestream will take place at 12 P.M. EST on September 25, 2021, and will be made available for viewing throughout all of Netflix's YouTube channels, Twitter accounts, and Twitch. Fans who remain glued to their screens can expect to receive a veritable flood of news throughout the three-hour presentation, which will include first looks, brand-new trailer releases, exclusive clips, and special panels that will allow fans to interact with the actual creative talent. The official website provides a deeper look at everything to know about it, including specific links to each livestream in several different languages. Netflix has even made provisions for fans to host their own livestreams alongside the main one, offering a registration form for those interested in co-hosting:

"You're invited to co-stream and react to the event in real time on your Facebook, Twitch or YouTube channel. We have worked to ensure the music and content in our show is cleared for global use as a co-stream for 3 months, although we recommend you turn off Clips, Highlights and Past Broadcasts/VOD of the event on Twitch."

The Netflix titles that will be covered throughout the presentation include: