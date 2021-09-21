Shang-Chi Will Make Streaming Debut As Part Of Disney+ Day Later This Year

On the second Friday in November, the Walt Disney Company will be hosting a multilevel global celebration, named, appropriately enough, Disney+ Day. Disney's streaming service subscribers will have access to new content, as well as a sneak peek at upcoming releases. Fresh entertainment drops from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic arrive on November 12, so mark your calendars.

The biggest news? Disney+ Day will see the streaming debut of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which is currently braving the pandemic box office in theaters (and doing fine, thank you very much). Also on the docket: the latest "Home Alone" movie, a special dedicated to "Star Wars" legend Boba Fett, a new short film starring the characters from Pixar's "Luca," and much more.

Disney+ will also expand into new Asia-Pacific markets on the same date, debuting in South Korea and Taiwan. The streaming service will debut in Hong Kong on November 16.