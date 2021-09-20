Weekend Box Office: Shang-Chi Takes Number One, Will Soon Pass Black Widow

According to Box Office Mojo, "Shang-Chi" won its third weekend in a row with $21.7 million, dropping just 37.5% compared to last week. Its domestic total now stands at $176.8 million. That means it will pass "Black Widow" ($183.3 million) in a matter of days. "Black Widow" was released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on the same day. "Shang-Chi" got an exclusive 45-day theatrical release.

It's clear the exclusivity is helping a great deal here. No two ways about it. To that end, Simu Liu's solo debut in the MCU stands at $320.5 million globally. It has sailed past $300 million and should be able to cross the $400 million mark, even without a release in China, by the end of its run. It's a huge win for the Marvel brand and a signal that exclusive theatrical releases likely aren't going by the wayside as we slowly emerge from the pandemic.