Netflix's Paid Password-Sharing Plan Resulted In 5.9 Million New Subscribers

Unpopular though it may have been across the world, Netflix's paid password-sharing plan has proved to be a big success for the company. The streaming service recently reported its second-quarter earnings for 2023 and Netflix beat Wall Street expectations with $8.2 billion in revenue and $1.8 billion in profits. Much of that was driven by a high number of new subscriber sign-ups.

Netflix reported 5.9 million new subscribers for the quarter, compared to losing a million subscribers in an absolutely disastrous second quarter in 2022. The company boasts that they successfully rolled out paid sharing to more than 100 countries. This is the first quarter since paid sharing was introduced in the U.S. and, given the remarkable turn of events in terms of subscriber growth, that strategy very much seems to be working. Netflix had this to say about it in its letter to investors:

"The cancel reaction was low and while we're still in the early stages of monetization, we're seeing healthy conversion of borrower households into full paying Netflix memberships as well as the uptake of our extra member feature. We are revenue and paid membership positive vs. prior to the launch of paid sharing across every region in our latest launch."

The password-sharing crackdown rolled out in May, with users able to add someone to their account for an additional $7.99. Despite the groans, it's paying off. Netflix now has 238.4 million paid subscribers worldwide, and unlike other streaming services, they are cash-flow-positive. That's incredibly important, as rival streamers such as Disney+ and Max are desperately trying to reach a point of profitability. In all likelihood, not everyone is going to survive.